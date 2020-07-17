Dead teen’s mum accused of forging $5K Centrelink payments

Lesley-Lee Hill appeared at Townsville Magistrates Court on Friday charged with forgery.

The mother of a teenager killed in a horrific Townsville crash has been charged with forging government documents to gain more than $5000 in parenting payments for her son that was not in her care.

Lesley-Lee Hill, 28, has been charged with more than more than 10 offences for a series of alleged claims made to Centrelink for single parent payments and the family tax benefit scheme, despite all four of her biological children not living with her.

Hill is the mother of Lucius Baira-Hill, 13, who was killed on June 7 when an alleged stolen car he was travelling in hit a traffic light on Bayswater Rd.

She is alleged to have committed the offences prior to his death between dates in January and April.

The offences were allegedly committed around the same time of charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle she is also facing.

Police will allege Lucius and the second oldest child had been looked after be their grandmother, Hill's mother, since they were born.

Police prosecutor Codie Rowe said Hill allegedly submitted suspected fraudulent claims to Centrelink showing that Lucius was under her care as the "primary caregiver".

He explained that as a result of her alleged claims, her mother, as the legal guardian of two of the children, was stripped of her funding.

Police will allege more than $5000 in payments was granted to Hill, but about $2000 went towards paying off government debts.

She has been charged with eight counts of obtaining financial advantage for self, and two counts each of forging and uttering documents.

"As a result of this paperwork, she has received payment under the guise she was the primary caregiver," Mr Rowe said.

Hill had been in custody at Townsville Women's Prison since she was arrested on July 10, but was granted bail at Townsville Magistrates Court today.

Defence solicitor Phil Rennick said Hill was still grieving since the death of her son.

"She is a young woman who is still going through a harrowing time," he said.

The court heard Hill's mother had since moved to Bathurst with her other daughter as she wanted nothing to do with Hill or be the guarantor of her bail conditions.

Mr Rowe said Hill was never at her home when police called in to check on her bail conditions.

Magistrate Cathy Wadley ordered Hill must reside at a Gulliver unit and report to police twice a week.

Originally published as Dead teen's mum accused of forging $5K Centrelink payments