Dead woman's family seeks justice over ACA report

The family of Kay Smith are disappointed their mother's reputation has been trashed on a national television current affairs show.

A NATIONAL current affairs show has trashed the reputation of a dead woman while reporting about a man found to owe more than $30,000 in unpaid rates says the dead woman's family.

Last month A Current Affair screened a report in which South Grafton pensioner Alan Smith blamed his deceased wife Judith Kay Smith for failing to pay the rates on their home purchased more than 16 years ago.

In May the Clarence Valley Council advertised the home as one of a number of properties it proposed to sell to recover unpaid rates. In the advertisement, the amount outstanding was more than $33,000.

In it's broadcast on July 12, ACA claimed Clarence Valley Council had threatened to sell Mr Smith's home out from under him to recover his unpaid rates and forced him into an a repayment scheme which allowed him to live in his home, with $20 a day to live on.

Mr Smith's explanation for his predicament, which the program did not question, was that his wife failed to honour her side of a cost sharing arrangement, where she agreed to pay rates, while her husband paid the mortgage.

The report failed to mention his wife had died on December 28, 2010 and Mr Smith had not notified the council or the mortgage provider, Liberty Financial, of her death.

The program's claims outraged the family and friends who remember their nan, mum and friend as a kind and generous woman who had contributed to her relationship with Mr Smith.

From their homes in Bathurst, Mrs Smith's son from another marriage, Brian Carter and his son Nathan, along with other family and friends are determined to restore Mrs Smith's reputation through a campaign called Justice for Kay Smith.

The family have created a social media page of that name.

A media statement released on July 30 revealed the family's distress at the way Mrs Smith was portrayed and ACA's attitude to their request.

"We have attempted to discuss the report with A Current Affair, but they have no interest in our family's side of the story nor see any problem with the way in which our mother was portrayed by their program,” it said.

"A Current Affair would rather use Mr Smith's story in the quest for ratings.

"It is more sensational to claim that an unwell 72-year-old man was ripped off by his former wife.”

The family say their mother was nothing like the woman portrayed in the ACA report.

"Our mother married Mr Smith in 1993 and passed away on December 28, 2010,” they said.

"We are deeply offended and upset at the assertion that our mother was greedy, selfish and spent money on herself rather than pay the bills.

"Those who knew our mother knew that she always put others before herself and was always the first to help where help was needed.

"The claims made by A Current Affair ... attempt to paint a picture of our mother that is far different from reality.

"To make such claims about a woman who has been deceased for eight years and unable to defend herself is distasteful and unethical.

"Neither A Current Affair nor (another newspaper) made proper inquiries to the claims.

"Neither publication sought comment from our mother's family about her role in the issues faced by Mr Smith.”

Mrs Smith's grandson Nathan Carter said both his Nan and Mr Smith had not been good with money over the years.

"One time he rang us wanting a loan so he he could register his car,” Mr Carter said.

"We sent him the money, only to find out he had spent on buying side steps for the car.

"That's the type of thing he was doing, buying motorbikes or old wrecked cars to said he would do up.”

Mr Carter said he had been closely involved with the couple's second mortgage of the property and had a chance to look closely at their finances.

"Dad and I were adding it up and with a couple of inheritances and two mortgages over the property, which they paid cash for in 2001, they had access to more than $400,000 up to the time Nan died.”

"Nan used to spend a lot of time with us in Bathurst,” he said. "In 2006, 2007 and 2008 she spent more time here than in Grafton.

"She was here that much she even had a part time job with the Department of Education and basically only went back to Grafton during school holidays.”

Another family friend, Dmitry Korkzak, who met the Smiths when they lived at Branxton in the Hunter Valley soon after their marriage in 1993, said Mrs Smith told him she planned to leave her husband in 2010.

Mr Carter said another issue with the ACA report was the claim Mr Smith did not receive rates notices while he was away.

"There have been claims that Mr Smith may not have received mail from council as it was sent to our mother's family,” he said.

"Even when she was absent for extended periods of time for work or medical treatment, mail continued to be sent to her home address and would be conveyed to her by Mr Smith.”

The Daily Examiner asked Mr Smith to respond to his wife's family's claims about the report, but he chose not to comment.

The Daily Examiner last week requested a comment from ACA about the family's criticisms of its report. It has yet to reply.