Deadline closing for say on council plans and rate rise

From left, former Maclean Shire Council president, John Harvey, Clarence Valley Council acting general manager, Ashley Lindsay, Cr Karen Toms, Cr Andrew Baker, Cr Greg Clancy and Mayor Cr Jim Simmons, at a councillor meet and greet in Maclean last month.

CLARENCE Valley residents have less than two weeks to have a say on Clarence Valley Council's proposal for a special rate rise and its long term plans for the region.

The council's round of face-to-face community consultation has wrapped up following five days of listening posts, drop in centres and round tables at centres around the Clarence Valley.

Clarence Valley Council acting general manager, Ashley Lindsay, said the documents included drafts of council's community strategic plan (The Clarence 2027), the delivery program 2017/18-2020/21, the annual operating plan for 2017/18, and resourcing strategy (which includes the workforce management strategy, asset management plan and long-term financial plan), the 2017/18 budget and the 2017/18 fees and charges.

They also include council's consideration of a special rates variation application for a rise in the general rate of 8% each year for three years (cumulative impact of 25.97%) which would be retained permanently in council's rate base.

The 8% figure would include any rate-pegging limit set by the NSW Government.

Copies of the draft documents are available at council's customer service centres, Clarence Valley libraries or can be viewed at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au.

Mr Lindsay said comment was welcome on each or all of the documents. Comments must be made in writing and delivered to customer service centres, emailed to council@clarence.nsw.gov.au or posted to Locked Bag 23, Grafton, 2460. Submissions close 4pm, June 16, 2017.

He said councillors and staff had completed a round of face-to-face community consultation, with much of it focusing on a possible application for a special rates variation application.

"Councillors have told me they found this very beneficial,” he said.

"Most of them have taken the time to man pop-up stalls in shopping centres and in main streets, and have attended community roundtables in Iluka, Maclean, Yamba and South Grafton.

"It has been helpful all round. It has helped those community members who attended understand council's financial position and helped councillors understand community sentiment.

"These sessions have now finished, but people can still comment on these important planning and financial documents and I encourage them to do so.”