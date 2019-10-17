Menu
Deadline for members' merger vote closes

17th Oct 2019 4:00 PM

MEMBERS of bcu are encouraged to have their voices heard before the voting window on the proposed merger with P&N Bank closes.

Voting in bcu branches will be available on Friday and in branches that are opened over the weekend up until the close of business on Saturday.

Members can also vote online until 10am on Sunday.

The final opportunity for members to cast their vote will be at a general meeting at C.ex Coffs on Tuesday, October 22.

bcu chair Steve Targett said the merger would deliver reduced fees and better service to members and has been unanimously endorsed by both boards.

Mr Targett encouraged all members to have their say.

"Your vote is vital to securing a strong and sustainable banking future," he said.

"I encourage all members who haven't yet voted to be part of this important event."

A member booklet and independent expert's report is available here.

For more information call 1300 228 228 or click here.

Coffs Coast Advocate

