NAIF pledges action but no word on NQ projects

THE Federal Government's key agency for delivering infrastructure in Northern Australia is confident it will meet a self-imposed deadline to fund three to five projects in the next 46 days.

Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility chief executive Laurie Walker said the organisation was "satisfied" it would be able to approve at least three projects this financial year, despite making an investment decision on only one project in the past two years.

But NAIF was unable to confirm if any of the new projects would be based in Queensland due to commercial in confidence terms.

"Based on current expected timetables it is expected NAIF will make an investment decision on a project in Queensland in the coming months," Ms Walker said.

She said more than half of the active inquiries are for projects based in North Queensland.

"Today there are currently 92 active inquiries with 55 of these in Queensland," she said. "This compares to 18 Queensland active inquiries on 1 July 2016."

Ms Walker said there were 21 projects in the "due diligence" phase of NAIF's assessment process.

"Eight of those projects are in Queensland," she said.

Herbert MP Cathy O'Toole said North Queenslanders had technically been waiting more than three years to see any benefit from NAIF, since then-treasurer Joe Hockey first announced the formation of the $5 billion scheme.

"I don't think Townsville's celebrating the third birthday of NAIF and I don't have confidence they will see a project secured by the end of the financial year," she said.

Ms O'Toole said she was concerned it would take a lot longer for a project to be approved.

"It's about jobs, front and centre, the NAIF was about creating jobs in Northern Australia and that hasn't happened," she said.

"From Labor's perspective we absolutely want NAIF to succeed in getting people jobs, but we've got no funding in Townsville.

"I think a major problem with the NAIF is that we have more than half of staff living in Sydney and Brisbane talking about Northern Australia infrastructure."

North Australia Minister Matt Canavan said it would "help" the region if the State Government got behind projects.

"The Labor Government has already vetoed an investment in the Carmichael mine project which could create more than 1000 jobs for Townsville alone," he said.

Senator Canavan said recent changes to the NAIF investment mandate would also accelerate approval of the projects.

"The revised mandate was designed to increase the NAIF board's flexibility to support projects that deliver jobs and economic opportunities in the North and I am confident it will achieve this."

TIMELINE:

May 12, 2015: Treasurer Joe Hockey announces establishment of $5 billion fund in the Federal Budget.

July 1, 2016: NAIF commenced and board appointed.

October 2016: Permanent CEO starts.

September 2017: The NAIF makes its first investment decision to provide a loan of up to $16.8 million for the Onslow project in Western Australia.

February 2018: NAIF CEO announces a decision would be made on 3 to 5 projects by June 30.

April 2018: Federal Government announces suite of changes to make NAIF more flexible.

May 2018: NAIF chair Sharon Warburton steps down due to family health reasons.