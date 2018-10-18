Deadline for Ulmarra Pool

President of Ulmarra Village Inc Steve Pickering is concerned about a resolution to fill in the Ulmarra pool by council will go ahead before they have a chance to put forward a proposal to save the pool.

CLARENCE Valley Council have given the Ulmarra Village Incorporated until March to come up with a plan and funding for the Ulmarra Pool.

Despite debate between councillors on the time frame for the group to come up with a plan, they voted on giving them until March next year to find a community organisation or government department to submit innovative ideas to council to take over the pool including social enterprise models, purchasing or leasing the facility.

Cr Karen Toms said she could see the motivation to get their pool back.

"This gives the community the time to be innovative and gives them a realistic time frame to do it,” she said.

However, Cr Jason Kingsley said there was not enough support to get the pool running again.

"The newly formed association led by Steve Pickering is far more organised... and if there is any real opportunity for the Ulmarra pool we need to see it from this organisation.

"We need to be serious and draw a line in the sand. This will be the third opportunity. We need to make some decisions.”

The motion was carried unanimously.