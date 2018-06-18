Menu
Ipswich City Council Administration Building and Council Chambers.
Deadline looming on council dismissal decision

Helen Spelitis
18th Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM

ONLY four days remain before Ipswich residents will learn the fate of the council.

Thursday marks the deadline for Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe to decide whether or not to dismiss the Ipswich City councillors.

Councillors responded to the minister's show cause notice on May 24, arguing against being dismissed saying many of the charges levelled by the state's corruption watchdog were unrelated to local government, the council or the councillors.

Since the Crime and Corruption Commission began its investigation, 15 people associated with Ipswich City Council have been charged with offences ranging from official corruption, perjury, fraud, money laundering and attempting to pervert justice.

That includes two mayors and two CEOS.

In its response to the Minister, the councillors pointed out that no individual charged had entered a plea or been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

"No individual has entered a plea to any charge, no statements have been provided, no indictments have been presented, no trials have been conducted and no jury, properly instructed by a judge, has yet to reach a verdict whether the prosecution had proved a case beyond reasonable doubt," Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said in May.

"The removal of innocent, and democratically elected officials, from their positions is not the right move.

"In fact, it would take away people's representation at the grass-roots end of politics.

"Despite a vocal minority, feedback from the majority of people we're hearing from want us to continue to represent their voice in the council chambers."

Two petitions were launched in relation to sacking the council; one in favour of dismissal, the other fighting to "save" the council.

The petition to dismiss the council secured 1096 signatures while the petition to save the council secured 791 signatures.

Ipswich Queensland Times

