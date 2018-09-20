Menu
Areas where asbestos has been found. Barbara Knox
DEADLY DISCOVERY: Asbestos uncovered on Valley beach

by Caitlan Charles
20th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
ABOUT 50 years ago, the homes that lined the waterfront in Minnie Water were relocated, burnt down or demolished.

While it opened up the beautiful views the coastal town has today, they left behind a nasty surprise that has reared its ugly head.

High risk levels of asbestos have been found at the former site of a mining cottage on the waterfront that was burnt down.

This is one of three locations that were discovered following a complaint made to council by long-term resident Barbara Knox.

Ms Knox said fragments of the old houses have been unearthed on the waterfront after a prolonged period of little rain and heavy traffic.

"The kids play in that area,” she said. "It's not really going to impact me, I'm not going to go over there rolling around with a football.”

Sites where Asbestos is being found at Minnie Water. Barbara Knox

But Ms Knox is concerned if something isn't done, it could be a serious health hazard to the people who frequently use the waterfront area.

"(I found) it was just in front of where I live here (on the northern end), I see kids play on it all the time, I got for walks all the time,” she said.

Despite contacting Clarence Valley Council multiple times with photos of the unearthed asbestos, it wasn't until Ms Knox got in touch with Cr Greg Clancy that anything happened.

Ms Knox had to go as far as bringing a letter and the photos into the office to physically hand them the evidence to make sure her concerns were heard.

"They came out (on Monday), they've been out here picking up pieces... they've got orange plastic stuff around the area,” she said.

"(I took the photos because) I just thought that I had to have it for the proof.

"It's no good telling an old duck like it's not asbestos, I've seen plenty of it.

"They were still mining asbestos in Baryulgil when they moved those homes.”

Pieces of fibro in the dirt which may contain asbestos. Barbara Knox

Clarence Valley Council have confirmed they found asbestos on the waterfront.

They have discovered it in three locations near the northern end of the village.

A spokesperson for council said they have engaged independent consultants to prepare a report on the area, which suggests a number of treatment options.

They confirmed staff had been on site picking up pieces of asbestos and they had sectioned off areas of concern.

At the northern end of the village they have sectioned off three areas, the middle one has the highest levels of asbestos.

