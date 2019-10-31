Deadly duo rack up the runs as Tuc-Cop topple Westlawn

TOP SHOT: Matt Dougherty (59) was on fire for Tucabia-Copmanhurst as they beat Westlawn on Wednesday night.

CLEAVERS NIGHT CRICKET: Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pet Control got off to a top start in their Cleavers Night Cricket campaign for 2019/20 with a 41-run victory over Westlawn at McKittrick Park yesterday.

Tucabia-Copmanhurst were looking to shake off any rust from last year's grand final loss to Brothers and they took charge early on with a commanding innings to go 4/153 after 20 overs.

The dismissal of opening batsman Blake Ryan (0), had Tuc-Cop worried after just five minutes but fellow opener Matt Dougherty (59) and third in, Tim Bultitude (46 not out) formed a formidable partnership to open the gap on their opponents.

Dougherty lit up at the crease with six fours and five sixes to pass the half-century off just 25 balls.

Nathen Blanch (2-21) did his best to slow the momentum of Tuc-Cop but Bob McKenzie (21) and Brayden Pardoe (17 not out) piled on some late runs to add to the strong total.

Westlawn came out for their innings with fire in their belly and they looked to gain the upper hand in the chase with Pat Vidler (32) and Jamie Shipman (17) hitting their stride.

Super seamers Keaton Stutt (3-28) and Bultitude (2-22) weren't looking to do Westlawn any favours though, with the pair taking the top three batsmen at 49 runs before they could do too much damage.

Ricky Bender (14) and John Martin (21) hung on for the away side but the remainder of Westlawn's batsmen fell for no more than six runs each.

Tuc-Cop punishing their opposition and holding them to 8/112 to seal the win and put them in good stead for another strong season.