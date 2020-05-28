DEADLY EXAMINER: ‘Giving our mob a voice’

WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER: Clarence Valley Healing Centre volunteers Jo Randall and Dean Loadsman were guest editors of the second annual Deadly Examiner published on Wednesday, November 26, 2020 to coincide with the start of Reconciliation Week. Daily Examiner features editor Lesley Apps oversaw the project and curated the edition. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

FOR guest editor Dean Loadsman, The Deadly Examiner was about the community achieving something together.

“It’s given our mob a voice and that’s what Reconciliation Week is all about, to tell our own stories from our point of view,” Mr Loadsman said.

“And it’s all good news. When I was working at Juvenile Justice there was always lots of front page stories on the problems in our community.”

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdown, Mr Loadsman and fellow Clarence Valley Healing Centre volunteer Jo Randall managed to pull together enough content and material from the Clarence Valley’s indigenous community to fill the 36 pages from front to back cover.

This was made easier by the willingness from the community to contribute, attributed to the success of last year’s inaugural edition.

“There were some challenges getting everything together with COVID and not being able to go and see people,” Mr Loadsman. “Otherwise we could’ve even had double the content.

“When I rang (DEX features editor) Lesley (Apps) in the middle of the lockdown she thought I was calling to cancel it, but I assured we would get something to her.”

Jo Randall said the feedback after the Deadly Examiner hit the shelves on Wednesday was “fantastic”.

“Everyone is thrilled,” she said. “People already posting photos of The Deadly on Facebook and talking about it. It’s absolutely unreal.

“She’s a gem, Lesley Apps. I couldn’t speak more highly of her. She deserves a gold star.

“I have to say thank you to everyone who contributed and to Bill (North), Lesley (Apps) and the Daily Examiner for all their hard work, and for acknowledging us.”

The DEX team sincerely thanks Mr Loadsman, Jo Randall and all contributors for the passion and positivity put into the project.