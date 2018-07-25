Menu
Marine scientist Michael Savige came across this sea snake on the beach at Bribie today.
Environment

Deadly sea snake found on family beach

by Cathy Moore
25th Jul 2018 2:55 PM
MARINE scientist Michael Savige spotted this huge slithery creature on a Bribie Island beach this morning.

The 1.2 metre snake was seen just before noon as it slithered along the shore at Ocean Beach just north of the 4WD access track.

Mr Savige, who has lived on Bribie for 33 years, said sea snakes can be on the beach anytime of the year, but predominantly are seen between July and August.

Marine scientist and long-term local Michael Savige stumbled across this sea snake slithering down the beach at Bribie today.
Mr Savige said he believed it was an Elegant Sea Snake. â€œAs venomous as a brown snake,â€? he said.

Elegant Sea Snakes are found off the coast of Queensland, Western Australia and Northern Territory and can grow to a length of two metres.

animals bribie island sea snakes wildlife

