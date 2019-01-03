Menu
SNAKES ABOUT: Kavs Wildlife Services helped save an eastern brown snake that was caught in a cast net at Avenell Heights on Thursday.
Offbeat

Deadly snake caught up in fishing net missstake

Emma Reid
by
3rd Jan 2019 5:51 PM | Updated: 7:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG fisherman had caught more than he bargained for by misssstake, after finding an eastern brown snake in his fishing net at home yesterday.

But luckily a phone call to Kyle Hancock at Kavs Wildlife Service had the reptile free to slither through another day.

 

Mr Hancock said the eastern brown snake - the deadliest snake in Australia - was found in the residential area of Avenell Heights.

The trapped snake was a little bumpy - but it wasn't clear how long it had been caught up in the net.

 

"It was relieved when I removed it from the net," he said.

He gave the dehydrated reptile a drink before releasing it.

 

He said the warmer weather had kept him on his toes with frequent callouts for help across the Rum City.

If you find a snake at your property phone 0459039695 and let the experts remove it.

