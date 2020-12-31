DEADLY TOLL: Clarence Valley road fatalities of 2020 Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow

Since the new Pacific Highway opened, much to the relief of emergency services, the Clarence Valley region has experienced a significant drop in deadly road collisions.

However, our region has not been entirely immune to the tragedy of a fatal road crash. Take a moment to reflect on these five tragedies that rocked the Clarence Valley community this year.

Mystery surrounding man hit and killed by vehicle

CRITICAL INCIDENT: Police have launched a critical incident investigation into the death of a man who was hit by a car on the Pacific Highway, south of Grafton. Photo: Frank Redward

In early January, 2020 a critical investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was fatally hit by a vehicle south of Grafton.

About 9pm on Friday, January 3, Coffs-Clarence Police District officers were called to Grafton Station following reports of a man causing a disturbance on a train.

The man was spoken to by police before he was taken to the McPhillips Creek Rest Area, 10km south of Grafton.

At about 10pm the man was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom. NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the man before he was taken to Grafton Hospital, where he later died. Read more

Two French men killed in horror highway smash

Debris across the impact zone of the crash between a Hyundai sedan and milk tanker on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon.

Fatigue and perhaps forgetfulness may be responsible for the deaths of two French nationals killed when their Hyundai sedan collided with an empty milk truck near Dilkoon in Northern NSW in February.

The crash occurred at 3.45am on February 22 on a sweeping bend on a crest in the Summerland Way about 25km north of Grafton.

The driver and passenger of the sedan, both men, were aged in their late 20s or early 30s. Read more

Motorcyclist dies in bridge collision

The old Harwood bridge.

Just after 2.15pm on Wednesday, March 11, emergency services were called to the Old Harwood Bridge on the Pacific Highway at the Clarence River, following reports of a motorcycle crash.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the rider, a 54-year-old man, however he died at the scene.

It's understood the motorcyclist was travelling northbound along the Pacific Highway when the Harwood Bridge was opening. Read more

Grafton man killed in highway tragedy

Two men died after being hit by a truck on the Pacific Highway in Woodburn, NSW. Picture: 9NEWS

Police expressed utter dismay at the series of events that led to an horrific double-road fatality on the Pacific Highway in May. A Grafton resident was identified as one of the two men killed following a minor altercation.

It's understood both drivers stopped about 5km south of Woodburn and got out of their vehicles. Witnesses told officers from Richmond Police District the men were fighting in the northbound lane when they were struck by a B-double being driven by a 35-year-old man from Albury.

Both men sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene. Read more

Police investigate cause of fiery fatal crash

Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Iluka which claimed the life of the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Grafton Police described scenes at a fatal single-vehicle crash on Iluka Road on Wednesday afternoon as "horrific" for emergency services and witnesses.

Just before 2pm on Wednesday, July 29, emergency services were called to Iluka Road, The Freshwater, following reports a vehicle hit a tree and was well alight.

Police were told the vehicle was travelling west on Iluka Road when it left the road and crashed. Fire crews extinguished the blaze before police located a body, believed to be that of the driver and sole occupant, in the vehicle. Read more