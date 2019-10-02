Deal agreed, but does Gaz want to play on?
GARY Ablett's future will be determined this week as the Cats champion weighs up a deal on the table to play on in 2020.
Ablett's manager Liam Pickering told AFL Trade Radio the 35-year-old was considering an offer from the Cats to continue his decorated career into a 19th season.
"I think they would like to get an answer sometime this week," he said.
Stream the full or condensed replay of the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >
"You think that they'd get something this week.
"I think Gary would probably make a decision by this week. It's been a couple of weeks now."
Pickering said he expected Ablett to play on, but when pressed rated his client a 60-40 chance to pull on the boots again.
"I don't know is the answer," he said.
"Do I think that he will play on? I think, my gut feel is, he probably will. But I don't know, that's the answer.
"He hasn't decided yet."
View this post on Instagram
Wow. What a year! Obviously, we didn’t achieve what we set out to achieve, but I’m so proud of the boy’s efforts. Thank you to all the Geelong supporters for your incredible support throughout this season. I know you guys are probably hurting just as much as we are, but there are a lot of positives to take out of this year. For me personally, it was great to be able to get my body right on the back of a tough year in 2018. I understand that there’s been a lot of speculation about whether I’ve played my last game or not. There’s a lot to weigh up but I’m confident that whatever decision is made will be a well thought-out one. Right now, I’m just looking forward to spending some downtime with my family and having conversations with my wife, Jordan and The Geelong Football Club about what we believe my immediate future looks like. At this stage, I’m honestly unsure as to which direction I’ll be heading but I am certainly making it a priority to make a decision sooner rather than later. Once a decision has been made, I’ll look forward to sharing it with you via @exclusiveinsight Have a great weekend everyone! 😃
Pickering dismissed suggestions Ablett would have to accept less money than in previous years to continue his career.
"We have agreed what the number is," he said.
"It's not (less). But I'm not going to go into exactly how it's broken up.
"What I am saying to you … that part of it is completed. We have agreed. If Gaz decides he wants to play on, that's what it is."
He said Ablett could "easily" play on but the decision was likely to be determined by his motivation to play on.
Cats list boss said Stephen Wells said the club was awaiting Ablett's call.
"He is weighing everything up, as he has said publicly," Wells said.
"If I had to guess I would say he will play. But I won't be surprised if he doesn't either."