Deal between centres to boost career development for nurses

New CEO of Dougherty Villa Duncan McKimm gets a hand with his party outfit from 93-year-old resident Fairlie Slater at the home's 25th birthday celebration. Adam Hourigan Photography

A LEADING Clarence aged care provider is about to embark on an innovative but uncommon plan in the industry for nursing staff development and retention.

Clarence Village and Ballina operator Crowley Care will today sign off on a Community of Practice Agreement, which aims to provide registered nurses at both centres with career development opportunities through interaction between the two centres.

Clarence Village chief executive officer Duncan McKimm said registered nurses were at the frontline of providing good quality aged care, and at small centres it could be difficult for staff to keep skills and knowledge up to date.

"We're lucky to have a young, energetic team at Clarence Village, but they're a small team in a standalone operation, so there's not the career development opportunities for them, they might have in a hospital,” Mr McKimm said.

"By coming to an agreement with Crowley, which is quite a bit bigger, we have a way to share knowledge between the two centres.

"It should give them sort of virtual training by allowing them access to things they might not know without actually leaving us to do it.”

Mr McKimm said Community of Practice Agreements were relatively common in hospitals, but rare in nursing and aged care.

"We are also considering opening up similar agreements for other staffing levels,” he said.

He said Clarence Village and Crowley also shared a similar business structure, although Crowley was a much bigger operation, which would ensure a more efficient cross-over of knowledge.

The deal Mr McKimm and Crowley Care chief executive officer Michael Penhey will sign today will allow nursing and quality staff and their Crowley Care counterparts to meet several times a year to share knowledge and learn from each other's experiences and challenges.

"Teaming up with Crowley Care is a great opportunity for our staff to be exposed to different ideas, techniques and strategies for providing care,” Mr McKimm said.

"I think it's important as a community-owned provider to ensure that we're delivering the best care available, which for us means training the best quality staff.”

Crowley Care CEO, Michael Penhey, said as a Catholic organisation they have similar arrangements with many providers in the Lismore Diocese, but Clarence Village would be the first secular organisation they've worked with in such a way.

"Improving the quality of care for older people is a belief both our organisations share, so we're excited to start this initiative and build closer links with Clarence Village,” said Mr Penhey.