Dealer facing deportation after police tape drug talk

FLIGHT RISK: Mother-of-six Camilla Vestvik, 37, faces deportation to New Zealand after she was convicted by the District Court at Ipswich of four counts of supplying methylamphetamine. Ross Irby

CAMILLA Vestvik will be deported after the mother-of-six was convicted of supplying the drug ice.

An Ipswich court this week heard Vestvik put herself in peril when her phone conversations were taped by police in an investigation targeting another dealer.

Sentencing Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said Vestvik fell into the clutches of ice, and displayed "a casual, easy" attitude toward supplying it.

Camilla Valetta Vestvik, 37, from Raceview, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to four charges of supplying methylamphetamine at Ipswich between February 28, 2017, and March 1, 2017.

The Crown prosecution case heard the hairdresser's husband returned to New Zealand in 2016.

Her defence barrister John Jacob said Vestvik resorted to selling what she had and became homeless.

During that time, she became exposed to drugs, particularly methylamphetamine.

Mr Jacob said the supply charges stemmed from her offers to supply rather than actual supplies of the drug.

He sought a sentence of nine months immediately suspended, or immediate release to parole. Mr Jacob acknowledged Vestvik was at risk of being separated from her family.

Judge Horneman-Wren said her phone calls and text message had been intercepted by police, who were monitoring another person's phone.

He said there were two offers to supply methylamphetamine and two acts that were preparatory.

"It demonstrates a casual willingness by you to supply this hideous drug, methylamphetamine," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"It is a very strong Crown case. It seems you fell into drug use. Your partner was deported.

"This offending will no doubt see you dealt with by Australian Immigration and returned to New Zealand.

"You say you have stopped using methylamphetamine.

"(You demonstrated) a casual, easy (attitude) to drug dealing."

With Vestvik seated in the dock before him, Judge Horneman-Wren said she would have noticed a large group of high school students seated in the courtroom observing legal proceedings.

He said the community feared that such young people would become the next generation of users, saying "you fell into the clutches of this hideous drug as a mature woman".

"That's why the community fears this. It's pervasive, it's life-destroying," he said.

Vestvik was convicted and sentenced to nine months' jail (concurrent) on each of the four offences.

Judge Horneman-Wren ordered the sentences be immediately suspended for 18 months.