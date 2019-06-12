Deamer sets sights on Ramornie

"Bring on Grafton!”

That was the call from Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer after his talented sprinter Bon Amis produced an excellent first-up placing at Randwick on Saturday.

Deamer was quick to name Grafton's Ramornie Handicap as the winter target for Bon Amis after the gelding's game, first-up second to the in-form Deprive in the Listed June Stakes (1100m) at Randwick.

The $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie (1200m) will be run on July 10, giving the remarkably consistent Bon Amis a month between starts.

Bon Amis has won seven of his 16 starts with five minor placings. His June Stakes placing was his first start in 140 days and delighted Deamer as it was his first outing in black type company.

"Obviously the winner is pretty smart. He was just a better horse on the day,” Deamer said.

"Bon Amis tried very hard and he will be better for the run.

"We will look to go towards the Ramornie. We have had Grafton in mind for quite a while.”

Deamer said he is likely to keep Bon Amis fresh with another trial before the Ramornie.

Promising Taree sprinter Malea Magic could be a Ramornie rival for Bon Amis if he goes on from his first-up Highway win at Randwick on Saturday.

Glen Milligan, foreman and son of veteran Taree trainer Bob Milligan, said Malea Magic will be given the chance to sneak into the Ramornie as a lightweight entry after recording her fourth win in nine starts.

"If she improves a bit more we might end up at the Grafton carnival, and maybe even the Ramornie,” Milligan said.

"She has plenty of ability, so that helps.''

Malea Magic is the first Highway winner from the Milligan stable, coming at a difficult time for the family with the 77-year-old trainer in serious ill health.

"Hopefully it gives Dad a kick along because it's been a rough 12 months,” Glen Milligan said at Randwick after Saturday's win.