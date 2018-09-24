Dean eyes major prize as greyhounds chase glory at Grafton

Grafton greyhound trainer Manny Antonelli and owner Maxine Gleeson with their runner Bokarm Dean who will compete in the regional final of the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase at Grafton Greyhound Racing Club.

Grafton greyhound trainer Manny Antonelli and owner Maxine Gleeson with their runner Bokarm Dean who will compete in the regional final of the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase at Grafton Greyhound Racing Club. Matthew Elkerton

GREYHOUNDS: Grafton greyhound racing stalwart Maxine Gleeson will get the thrill of a lifetime tonight as she watches runner Bokarm Dean in the regional final of the GRNSW and Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase.

In the world's richest race series, if Bokarm Dean can beat a a highly talented field at Grafton tonight he will go on to the semi-finals at Sydney's Wentworth Park next month.

The three-year-old runner is trained at Grafton by Manny Antoneli, and has had 15 wins from his 53 starts. He has also finished in the minor placings a further 21 times.

He ran a strong second to surprise packet Coopes in a time of 27.71 last week, the second slowest qualifying time, but Gleeson said she was confident of his chances in the final.

"When it comes down to finals like this, I guess anything can happen,” she said.

We turned to Ladbrokes form analyst Tom Hackett who has broken down the regional final at Grafton and picked his best four runners for the prize.

A strong field of dogs will descend on the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club, all with the chance of fighting it out to compete for a million-dollar prize.

Eight regional finalists, made up of the best runners from the Grafton heats last week, will contest the Greyhound Racing NSW and Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase regional final feature over the 407m journey tonight.

With the winner and runner-up joining the best dogs in the country at the series semi-finals in Sydney next month, it will all be on the line tonight.

There is a host of chances who could take the victory, and separating them could prove harder than searching for a needle in a haystack.

Mottza, which is trained in Queensland by Steven Scott, is giving away age and experience to most of these runners, but we think that there is a definite touch of class about him.

He bolted in over the 407m in his first run at the track and he was untroubled to score in a fast 27.35 last week.

Mottza led quickly in that race from the outside draw and, with four wins and three seconds from just eight starts, he only needs to begin safely to win.

He is a progeny of the famed Fernando Bale, quite possibly the greatest greyhound to race in Australia, and he has shown all of that pedigree and more in his few career starts.

Reg Gardoll's Ogodei Star landed in front from box two last week, scoring in 27.49, and he is drawn to get every chance in the regional final from the outside running.

Townsville Cup winner Fabrique (Chris Riordan) is all class and he can improve after his first-up run at the track.

Coopes is another youngster with plenty of ability and he is improving all the time.

Tom's Top Tips:

6. Mottza $1.90

8. Ogodei Star $6.50

3. Fabrique $4.80

2. Coopes $5.50