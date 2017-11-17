Dean loves his egg-cellent science work.

Dean Chapmna, school captain at St Mary's Primary School - was awarded Most Promising award at recent Young Scientist Awards for his experiments on egg membranes.

SOME of the great science discoveries have come in the most unusual places, and for St Mary's school captain Dean Chapman, his inspiration came from a scratch around in the backyard.

Challenged by his teacher to create an experiment to enter in the Young Scientists Award, Dean drew inspiration from his chickens that has led him to being named as the most promising at the awards in Wollongong last week.

"My science teacher told me about the competition and I thought it sounded awesome, and for a long time I thought about what I could do,” Dean said.

"Then one day I went down to the chooks from our egg business, and found an egg without a shell - I call them squishy eggs, and I thought was is this layer called, because it happens regularly and I wanted to find out how it happens.

The "squishy” bit is called an egg membrane and it occurs when the eggs don't have enough protein, and Dean decided he'd test out the membranes.

"There were two parts of the experiment, trying to get rid of the shell. I wanted to see what liquid would dissolve the shell, so I tried Coke, sports drinks, juice, milks, all with different pH levels.

"Only one succeeded which was white vinegar which had a pH of 3.2.”

The second part of the experiment tested how the egg membrane reacted in liquid.

"First I tried water, and the eggs dramatically increased in size, and when you put it in glucose syrup, it dramatically decreased.”

Dean used the test results to produce a large-scale assignment, taking from May to August to produce, and from it, hypothesised on different uses for a membrane.

"Filters are membranes, they can take out dirty water and leave the clean, and plants are a little like a membrane.”

His work caught the eye of competition directors, and his prize caught the eye of competition directors, standing him alongside some of the best junior scientist in the state.

One of the eventual senior winners produced a breast shield, to protect the healthy breast of breast cancer patients undergoing treatment, which had already received regulatory approval and is patent pending, all by the age of 17.

"It really inspires me,” Dean said. "Sciene has always been one of my favourite subjects. It's incredible how kids this young with come up with incredible ideas, and I'm part of that.”

He even managed to manage another scientific coup after striking up a conversation with guest Anna Moore who works on scientific calculations on telescopes, and she invited him for a tour of her observatory program in Canberra next year.

And he's not finished yet. With a second placing for his assignment in the NADA Australia-wide Sustainable Planet competition, he is looking forward to continuing his studies into the science.

"I've been telling everyone it's totally egg-cellent,” he laughed.