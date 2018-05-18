Menu
MAFS star breaks silence after text message scandal

by Hannah Paine
18th May 2018 4:25 PM

MARRIED At First Sight star Dean Wells has broken his silence after leaked text messages revealed Tracey Jewel had begged him to get back together.

In a video shared to Instagram on Friday, Wells told fans to "lay off" his reality TV ex Jewel, also rubbishing speculation the former couple would get back together.

On Monday, Jewel revealed she had split with co-star Sean Thomsen last week after five months of dating.

In a tell-all interview with New Idea, the single mother revealed she had dumped the FIFO worker and admitted she wanted to get back together with Wells.

Dean Wells has rubbished speculation he will get back together with Tracey Jewel. Picture: Channel 9
The couple, who had been paired with different people on MAFS, had hooked up late last year after filming.

Leaked texts subsequently published by Daily Mail Australia show Jewel allegedly begging Wells to take her back.

"Can I text you something you promise never to show anyone cause I'm drunk ... You've really got under my skin the past few days," the messages reportedly stated.

'Is it too late? I'm only going to ask once."

On Monday Tracey Jewel revealed she had split from Sean Thomsen. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
The messages, which show Wells telling Jewel "that boat has sailed", were dated to April 18, when she was still publicly in a relationship with Thomsen.

In the video posted to Instagram, Wells said he had "moved forward" from Jewel dumping him at their vow renewal ceremony last year and wasn't looking back.

"As far as her and I getting back together again, you know I'm sure Tracey is going to find the man of her dreams at some point but that's not going to be me," he said.

"I've moved on ... her and I aren't right for each other as a couple."

Wells, 40, also told MAFS fans to stop slamming Jewel over her breakup from Thomsen and the leaked messages.

"I think a lot of people are being a bit nasty to Tracey, she's not done anything wrong," he said.

"It didn't work out with Sean and there is always things in the background that doesn't make the media or the magazines, that people don't know about."

Meanwhile Thomsen also shared his own Instagram video update on Friday, revealing he was "laying low" following his split from Jewel.

