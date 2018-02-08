DEAR MUM: Janene's letter to her natural mother

Janene Cleaver with her original adoption papers and the photo album she made for her real mum containing photos from her life, her children and grandchildren.

Janene Cleaver with her original adoption papers and the photo album she made for her real mum containing photos from her life, her children and grandchildren. Caitlan Charles

WHEN Janene Cleaver first found her mother online, she was desperate to get in touch.

After being given up just 10 after she was born, Janene only ever knew her mothers maiden name.

While reaching out to her natural mother didn't go to plan, she wrote her a letter:

Dear Rosemary,

Hello! My ame is Janene Elizabeth. I was born 1st June, 1960 at Ashgrove Private Hospital, Brisbane. At birth I was given the name Marie and my natural mother is Rosemary Anne Cole. I believe you might be my mother.

I have through very hard for many years, about what I would say to you if I ever had the opportunity to write this letter. I certainly do not want this to cause you and your family any distress.

My adopted mother had always told me that I was adopted and you did the most unselfish act, that a mother can do for their child and the most cherished gift one human can give another. My adopted mother always told me stories at night about the day you gave me to them. So I have always been raised knowing, I was blessed to have two mothers who loved me so much.

I would like to share some of my story with you. I had loving adoptive parents - Amy and Claude Blanch, and they always treated me as their own. I never had any siblings, which I have longed for all my life. I grew up on my parent's cane farm, I have been married two times, been blessed with five children - two boys and three girls, ranging from 36 to 18, and seven wonderful grandchildren. Now, I live in Grafton NSW. I live with my second husband; our two youngest children and we have two full-time 19-year-olds as well.

I have many hobbies, I love any type of raft, all cooking, gardening and I love the beach.

I would like to thank you for giving me the life I have had. There have been many ups and downs, in my 55 years, but I believe that is how we all grow. My adopted mother always told me stories about you so I have always been told that you love me and there is a part of your heart that belongs to me.

My life is what it is today because of you. My heart has always been full of love for you and I feel like there is a special bong, probably as I spent nine months growing right under your beating heart. I have been totally blessed to have so many people to love and care for me.

I pray your life has been blessed as well, with many joyous events.

I am sure receiving this letter comes as a shock, I really hope it isn't too much for you to take in. I have so much I would love to share with you, but I don't want to overwhelm you at all once. I do understand you may have fears, but please know I am no threat to you and your family.

I hope from the bottom of my heart, we can start exchanging letters, photos, phone calls one day. I would love to meet you and if I have any, my brothers and sisters. I do understand you will need time to process this, and I just want you to know, I will always be here when and if you would like.

Your loving daughter,

Janene