DEATH IN CUSTODY: Grafton prisoner moved after threats

Caitlan Charles

A MAN who is believed to have been transferred from Grafton Correctional Centre to Kempsey died in the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre on June 11.

A caller to the Ray Hadley talkback show claimed Geoffrey Fardell was transferred after he was threatened and was supposed to be isolation in the centre.

In a statement, Corrective Services NSW confirmed the incident in Kempsey.

"Corrective Services NSW extends its sympathies to the family and friends of a 52-year-old-man who died at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre on Tuesday, 11 June," the Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said.

Mr Fardell was being held to face court on July 12 in Ballina Local Court, where he was to face multiple charges, including drive while under influence of drugs, two counts of destroy or damage property, two counts of stalk/intimidate and a count of breach domestic violence order.

Mid North Coast police are investigating the circumstances of the death.

A NSW Police spokesperson said they are treating the matter as suspicious and enquiries are continuing.

The Corrective Services spokeswoman said that all deaths in custody are subject to a coronial inquest.

"Every aspect of the incident, including management and placement of the inmates involved, response times and action, will be thoroughly reviewed.

It would be inappropriate to comment further while the matter is being investigated."