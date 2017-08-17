Police fear 'death knock' from drink driving is coming

IN SMALL places such as Yamba, Maclean and Iluka, police officers are immersed in the community, which makes the thought of carrying out the dreaded "death knock" even more agonising.

But if the drink-driving culture in the Lower Clarence doesn't change soon it may be exactly what's coming.

Yamba Police Sergeant Darren Williams said officers would continue to target drink-drivers in the area with high-visibility operations and random breath tests, but he did not know what it would take to curb the problem.

Local Magistrate Robyn Denes has also been vocal about the issue, and it is not hard to see why.

In Maclean Court on Monday, close to 30 of the 100 people listed to appear before the magistrate were charged with a drink-driving offence.

One Yamba resident, Amanda Miller, was placed on a good behaviour bond for 18 months and fined $750 after she blew 0.178 at Tabbimobile on May 17, placing her well within the high-range category.

Sgt Williams said another five people were charged from last Thursday to Sunday.

"Clearly there's a drink- driving culture in the Lower River, and most of them are local," he said.

"I think it's a little bit of complacency, people want to give it a run. But the 'it's not going to happen to me attitude' just doesn't cut it.

"It's common knowledge that we are constantly stopping people for tests, and when they do get caught it's going to impact on social life, working life and hurt their hip pocket."

And then there's the possibility of someone paying the ultimate price.

"I have family and friends in the community, and at the end of the day the last thing I want to do is go to a motor vehicle accident and see them injured or killed, or have to tell a family member they've been killed due to someone drink-driving," Sgt Williams said.

"We will go out of our way to continue to target people who drink-drive. What more as an enforcement body can we do to try and discourage it? There's enough courtesy buses put on by local venues, and people just need to make a decision - drink and don't drive or don't drink and drive."