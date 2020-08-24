Death of emu near Brooms Head Rd prompts council action

Part of a 16 strong mob of emu's taken from the Brooms Head Rd on February 20, 2021. Photo: Steve Ward.

Part of a 16 strong mob of emu's taken from the Brooms Head Rd on February 20, 2021. Photo: Steve Ward.

Following the death of an emu near Brooms Head Rd last week, Clarence Valley Council has pledged to increase warning signage in the area.

An adult male coastal emu was struck by a car and killed at Tailem Drive on Friday, February 26.

According to Clarence Valley Council there are fewer than 50 individuals known to remain on the east coast of Australia, and as a result they are listed as endangered under the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016.

Clarence Valley Council announced this morning they are working with NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment to put in place strategies to reduce the risk of this tragic event occurring again.

>>> RELATED: Call for action on ‘racetrack’

Additional road signage will be placed in the vicinity of Tailem Drive, to alert motorists to the risk of collision and to reduce driver speed.

In addition, vegetation on the roadside will be slashed at this location to increase visibility.

In the longer term, DPIE, under the Saving our Species program, is working with landholders along the Brooms Head Rd to address fencing issues and further reduce risks to emus from road strike.

Please remember to slow down along the Brooms Head road and if you find an injured emu, please call WIRES for assistance.

Brooms Head emu video: Brooms Head resident has been recording the emus travelling across the road near Taloumbi with chicks and spreading them on social media to raise awareness that they are there.

>>>RELATED:

• WATCH: Keeping a close eye on our emus