Pepita and Robert Ridgeway pictured on the Sunshine Coast in 2001
Pepita and Robert Ridgeway pictured on the Sunshine Coast in 2001
Breaking

Death plot: Ridgeway guilty of attempted murder

John Weekes
by
25th Jun 2018 3:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCIENTIST Robert Ridgeway has been found guilty of trying to kill his wife Pepita.

The American inventor was accused of trying to asphyxiate his wife by introducing nitrogen to the Doonan caravan where she slept in 2016.

Jurors at Brisbane Supreme Court delivered their verdict on Monday afternoon.

One member of the public gallery gasped in shock as the verdict for the Sunshine Coast man was read out.

Ridgeway, who is in his-60s walked off from the dock with his head down slightly.

He gave evidence in his own defence before jurors were sent out on Friday.

Ridgeway will be sentenced on Thursday.

