Death threats haven't stopped this keen hunter

KINGAROY archer Mathew Wakefield has received death threats for his involvement in the sport, but he says those people are just ill-informed.

The passionate hunter has been involved with hunting since his early teens.

"I first picked up a bow and arrow at 17, before that we would go out shooting pigs and dogging as a kid," he said.

Wakefield said hunting wasn't as cruel as what some people thought and the negative comments he received did not bother him.

"We get it on social media all the time, the greenies and animal activists post comments. I know I will get that," he said.

"They are entitled to their opinions, and as hunters, we are entitled to our opinions."

The experienced hunter, who also runs a course on the most effective way to hunt, skin and butcher, has received death threats for his love of the sport.

"People say it is barbaric, but they shouldn't have an opinion on something they don't know anything about it," Wakefield said.

"They buy their meat at the shops in a bag and they don't know how it got there."

Wakefield, 33, is a member of the Barambah Bowhunters and Field Archers Association, and he was the men's unlimited compound winner during their handicap shoot last weekend.

"I didn't think I was going to win. It was a bit of a surprise," he said.

The next Barambah Archery Fun Day is on March 10. For more information contact 0447 032 122 or visit the Barambah Archery website.