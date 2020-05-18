Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Death toll at 99 as elderly man dies in hospital

by Gavin Fernando
18th May 2020 8:34 AM

NSW has recorded one new death overnight, bringing the state's death toll to 48 and the national total to 99.

Dr Kerry Chant said a man in his 60s died after he was confirmed to have the virus.

He was linked to a previously-confirmed case and had underlying health issues.

Australia has recorded a total 7050 cases of COVID-19, with 3076 in New South Wales, 1554 in Victoria, 1054 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 557 in Western Australia, 226 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory. 

Dr Chant also identified Penrith and The Hills as two new hotspots for COVID-19 in NSW.

"I would urge anyone in those local government areas, particularly with any symptoms, to come forward for testing," she said.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus death toll editor picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What tomorrow’s bypass opening will set in motion

        premium_icon What tomorrow’s bypass opening will set in motion

        News Besides quicker, safer travel, there are already council records being broken and ambitious plans set to transform life here as we know it

        Socially distanced dining now on the menu

        premium_icon Socially distanced dining now on the menu

        People and Places People across the Clarence took the opportunity over the weekend to enjoy a meal...

        COURT OUTCOMES: Decisions from Grafton Local Court

        premium_icon COURT OUTCOMES: Decisions from Grafton Local Court

        Crime Here is a list of available outcomes for people who appeared in Grafton Local Court...

        Another set of traffic lights coming to the Clarence

        premium_icon Another set of traffic lights coming to the Clarence

        News Pedestrian safety is set to improve at one of South Grafton’s busiest intersections...