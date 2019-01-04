DEATH TRAP: Shortcut a tragedy waiting to happen

A GPS 'shortcut' has directed highway traffic on to Centenary Drive, Clarenza, causing congestion at the northern intersection.

"IT'S not if someone is going to die, it's when."

That was the response from Swan Creek resident Mark Higgins to the increased usage of Centenary Dr as a Grafton bypass for northbound motorists travelling along the Pacific Highway.

This week The Daily Examiner reported on the level of congestion and potential danger at the intersection north of Grafton since mobile phone applications started directing motorists along the route as a suggested shortcut.

Many people responded on social media with their own near-miss experiences and called for the route to be closed to through traffic during peak holiday times.

"That end on Centenary Drive should be a no right turn or no exit during holidays!! So so dangerous!!" commented Krystal Brown.

Mr Higgins lives next to the intersection and echoed sentiments that close calls were a far too common phenomenon.

"Every 15 minutes there's nearly a tragedy," Mr Higgins said.

"This is going on day and night. Semis will have their air horns going all the way to Swan Creek because caravans pull out in front of them.

"It's just getting worse and worse. There will be a death there before the end of the holidays.

"We don't want to read in The Daily Examiner that there's another fatality in Grafton."

The 67-year-old has lived at the property all his life. He said there had been numerous crashes at the intersection through the years, but he had never seen so many motorists attempting to turn right from Centenary Drive onto the Pacific Highway.

"In the past you only had the people who knew the Centenary Dr shortcut, but now with the GPS it's a 200 per cent increase," he said.

"It's not uncommon that I'll look up from our place and it's banked up 2km."

The bottleneck is actually having the reverse effect for those who choose to swipe 2.2km off their trip by avoiding Grafton, actually adding travel time.

"I've contacted the RMS and said they've got to close Centenary Dr to northbound traffic," Mr Higgins said. "But everyone I speak to says it will be all right once the highway goes through.

"I don't think it has to be closed off all the time, just Christmas, Easter and long weekends."

However, Roads and Maritime Services has no immediate plans to close Centenary Dr to through traffic or warn motorists away from the alternative route.

"Roads and Maritime Services implements various measures to manage safety and traffic efficiency at key pinch points," an RMS representative said.

"RMS will consider options at the intersection of Centenary Drand the Pacific Highway at Clarenza as part of future planning for its Holiday Traffic Operations, including consultation with local residents.

"As the Pacific Highway upgrade and Grafton Bridge projects are built and new sections opened, these locations and measures are reviewed and amended to consider changes to traffic arrangements as well as motorist behaviour."

Social media response to 'shortcut'

One Clarence Valley road has become an unofficial part of the Pacific Highway, according to a GPS navigation shortcut:

Rick Murray: This intersection should have a no right turn rule applying to motorists coming out of Centenary onto the highway. It's a very dangerous turn and there have been more accidents there than the reports suggest.

Rach Schuhmacher: I think nearly every local has had a near miss on that stretch of highway due to the "shortcut".

Carol Watkins: I had an accident there December 2004. Lucky I had a "feeling" that the car was going to pull out in front of me otherwise God knows what would have been the outcome. I hit the driver's door but not doing 100km/h.

Ashleigh Thomson: Had three cars pull out in front of me yesterday making me slam on my brakes. I should not have to brake hard, therefore that car pulled out too late, worst intersection ever. My step-dad had to veer into the oncoming traffic lane in his truck because a van pulled out in front of him. Absolutely ridiculous.

Adam Briggs: I've used this shortcut with my father since 1998. GPS providers are only providing routes commonly used by others...don't blame GPS providers.

Anna Priest: The highway was recently widened in this exact section, but no slip lane added. The RMS or whoever responsible is crazy. I've seen campervans pull out in front of cars travelling at 100km/h. Such a dangerous spot.

Nathan Cave: Just needs more slip lanes added. Turning left into and left/right out of, fixed.

Susan Jackson: I've had cars pull out in front of me and I've seen a caravan pull out in front of a B-double and had to slam on his brakes and he sounded his horn then caravan guy went slower deliberate.

Dylan Tight: Shortcut on life.

Kimball Stoves: Worst intersection in the valley.

Greg Lewicki: Used to be a great shortcut.

Paul Hewitt: Until everybody found out about it.

Mark Bathgate: Very dangerous at both ends of Centenary Drive. This road needs to have have restrictions or exits and entrances need to be fixed to deal with traffic using this shortcut.

Russell English: I've never understood why people would want to take two dangerous intersections and pass through a school zone to avoid South Grafton, where there is zero intersections, no school zones, no traffic lights, never been a traffic jam on the highway since...ever. It's madness.