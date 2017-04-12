Calls for speed camera at highway death trap

TOO MUCH: Tyndale Plantation Organic Bakery owner David Lorenzo is shocked but not surprised with the latest road accidents at Tyndale. Jarrard Potter

SINCE David Lorenzo first took over the Plantation Organic Bakery in Tyndale, he has kept count of how many crashes have happened on the small stretch of highway that runs through the village.

Now, three years later, he has counted 62, with two more added to the tally this week.

It's gotten so bad, Mr Lorenzo has started calling the section of highway 'Death Valley'.

"I was going to put a sign at each end saying please have life insurance before entering this road," he said.

Despite the number of incidents at Tyndale, Mr Lorenzo said he believes it's drivers, not the road, that's to blame for the crashes.

"It's a fatigue zone this part of the highway," he said.

The section of Pacific Highway at Tyndale has become a notorious blackspot with locals referring to the stretch as Death Valley.

"Whether it's people on their phones, going too fast or they're fatigued, it's not the road, it's the drivers. These things wouldn't happen if people slowed down and paid attention to what they were doing, not on their phones, and if they took a break."

>> DASH CAM: Couple lucky to be alive after crash at Tyndale

Mr Lorenzo said he travels on the highway to Grafton every day, and believes the answer to the black spot problem at Tyndale would be a speed camera.

"People call them revenue raisers, but if people are doing the right speed, how can they be a revenue raiser," he said.

"I think the only way about it is a speed camera.

"People fly through here all the time, there's no way they would be doing the speed limit, so I think a camera is the only way to get people to slow down."

Emergency services attend the scene where a single male driver of a white Camry was killed after he collided with a black Commodre before the Camry was hit by a passing B-Double truck. Adam Hourigan

Mr Lorenzo said in his experience, Tyndale is a fatigue zone for many motorists who make the drive from Sydney to Brisbane, and with the Easter school holidays now on, he believed the increased traffic would only mean more crashes.

"Drivers get to Coffs Harbour and think it's only a few more hours to Brisbane and they think they're okay," he said.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said a review of the speed limit on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale was conducted in 2014.

"The review assessed a number of factors including roadside development, traffic characteristics and crash profiles," the spokesperson said.

"The review also considered concerns raised by the Tyndale community.

"In consultation with local council, the speed limit was reduced from 100kmh to 80kmh from 240m south of Coldstream Road to 1.1 km north of Sheehys Lane."