BEHIND THE DESK: Will the Ghosts take out the grand final?

TOUGH TEST: Grafton Ghosts fullback Mitch Lollback tries to find a way through the Coffs Harbour Comets defence.

TOUGH TEST: Grafton Ghosts fullback Mitch Lollback tries to find a way through the Coffs Harbour Comets defence. Jarrard Potter

THIS season, the simmering rivalry between the Grafton Ghosts and the Coffs Harbour Comets has been entertaining fans across the Group 2 competition, and this weekend will see the two sides go head-to-head for the 2019 title.

Pottsy and Keeno take a look at who will claim grand final glory this Sunday.

MITCHELL "KEENO" KEENAN: Ghosts will go the distance

GRAND finals, who doesn't love them?

You can feel the intensity in the air as teams either rise to the occasion or fall under the pressure and this year I believe the Grafton Ghosts can seize the moment.

Grafton have done it the hard way this year after losing an early lead on the ladder to minor premiers Coffs Harbour Comets and while they've had a tough slog through the finals, that has only brought Danny Wicks' side alive at just the right moment.

The Comets hold a statistical advantage over the Ghosts this year with two wins from three but it's been clear that Grafton are the best team in this competition on their day.

With a perfect mix of veterans that have played in many grand finals and young guns that are raring to go in their first, there's a feeling in the air that the Ghosts are scarily close to being unbeatable.

The last encounter between the two sides had the Comets come away 32-22 winners but the scoreline doesn't reflect just how dominant Grafton were before they fell away fatigued off the back of two cross-river derbies.

Grafton showed their class when they walked over a talented Sawtell Panthers 44-14 last weekend and they will be travelling to the Geoff King Motors Ground at full force with one thing on their minds - get the win.

After the Ghosts dropped out of the finals early last year, this year's final showcases the true best two and it will be a battle for the ages.

Comets fullback Nathan Curry and Ghosts prop Daniel Lavender come together. Sam Flanagan

JARRARD "POTTSY" POTTER: Comets in box seat for finale

IT'S grand final time once again, and for a footy fan there's no better time of year.

After weeks of training and intense clashes in the middle of the field, only two teams remain, and 80 minutes separate them from grand final glory.

The best thing about grand finals is that anything could happen and history counts for nothing.

Looking ahead to this weekend's Group 2 grand final between the Coffs Harbour Comets and the Grafton Ghosts, it's hard not to have the Comets as favourites to claim back-to-back titles.

They're playing at home, which has been a huge advantage for them all season, with Coffs Harbour's home ground proving to be a graveyard for visiting teams this season.

The Comets also have the advantage when it comes to recent form against the Ghosts.

In fact, the two sides have met three times this season, with two of those games ending in wins for the Coffs Harbour side.

You have to go right back to round four of the season to find a 38-12 scoreline in favour of the Ghosts, which was the Comets' only loss this season.

After taking out the major semi-final, the Comets have also enjoyed a week off, so the side will be fresh, fit and firing ahead of tomorrow's Sunday's match.

Coffs Harbour have been the form side of the competition in 2019, and for good reason. With a strong forward pack and a skilful backline with plenty of points, they will take some beating.

However, predict the unpredictable for a grand final.