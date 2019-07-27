DEBATE: Is it really an epidemic?

More than just a coincidence

By Jenna Thompson

WHEN you look at each individual missing dog case, it's easy to assume that they have simply run away, been hit by a car or poisoned. After all, one missing dog is just bad luck, right?

But when the dozen or so missing dog photos are spread out before me, along with information on their breed, where and what day of the week they disappeared, it's difficult to ignore the patterns that emerge.

Is it a coincidence that each pup that fits the archetypal "fighting dog” look goes missing the first two weekends of the month? Is it coincidence that those same dogs all come from properties where the road is a little less travelled? I think not.

I'm happy to believe a handful of pooches are genuinely shooting through to go on their own adventure, but not all of them.

Because if they did indeed get hit by a car or poisoned from baits, surely at least one dog would have been discovered by now. Especially given the lengths these owners have gone to trying to find them - scouring thick bushland, walking along highways and even hiring tracking dogs to find their fur baby.

It's frightening to think there might be a clandestine dog-fighting underworld in the region, but after speaking with countless owners who have lost their beloved pet, I'm beginning to wonder.

And, if this is the case, what's more frightening is that it's happening right under our noses.

Not so sure about dog fighting

By Tim Jarrett

WE SHOULD dial down the dog fighting theorising and ask ourselves a few key questions.

Firstly, has there actually been an increase in missing dogs? It is easy to fall in to a trap of thinking there is an epidemic when new modes of connectivity allow contact with more people having the same experience. Animals have gone missing for as long we have been domesticating them and people have been coming up with with wild explanations as far back as the 1800s when Matthew Flinders claimed his cat Trim had been stolen and eaten by a slave.

Secondly the narrative about "fighting dogs” and "bait dogs” has some flaws. It is only natural to find more "fighting dogs” missing in an area with where a larger proportion of "fighting dogs” were kept, ie country NSW. And if smaller dogs are considered "bait”, it means literally every dog that goes missing can be somehow useful to the dog fighting gangs.

While I am not saying some were not stolen, I am not convinced they are all victims of a nefarious dog fighting ring. I am sure it does exist, but we should take a breath before amplifying the narrative.