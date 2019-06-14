DEBATE: It is time for a change?

DISTRACTED: Latrell Mitchell has seemingly been off the pace after a shaky Origin loss at Suncorp Stadium last week.

DISTRACTED: Latrell Mitchell has seemingly been off the pace after a shaky Origin loss at Suncorp Stadium last week. DAVE HUNT

Should Fittler make changes or do the young Blues need a chance to gel?

Blues need a squad shake-up

Mitchell Keenan

IN AN Origin series that was heavily favoured to go to the New South Wales Blues just over a week ago it's time for head coach Brad Fittler to take a good hard look and shuffle the pack after a disappointing performance from a number of star players at Suncorp Stadium.

Easy targets for a squad shake-up include debutantes Cody Walker and Nick Cotric as well as his Raiders teammate Jack Wighton, who were all heavy contributors to a late comeback by the Queensland Maroons.

As far as debuts go, Walker and Cotric had their moments and Origin is by far one of the most daunting platforms in rugby league but with Panthers man James Maloney returning to form and Sea Eagles winger Tom Trbojovic returning from an injury it's likely we may see some changes in those two positions.

Nathan Cleary has been up and down and while his relationship with Fittler has proven strong thus far, the half may face a battle holding out in-form Knights star Mitchell Pearce, who could bring some much-needed experience to the fore.

The most controversial change could come in place of Latrell Mitchell, who has been causing a fuss with his recent antics and was far from convincing in Game 1 but the superstar will likely retain his spot as there really is no replacement.

There will be just one injury-forced change as Knights man Klemmer makes way for most likely option Matt Lodge.

No need to sound alarm bells

Bill North

THE formula to Queensland's decade of dominance was to make a decision and stick with it.

It resulted in a tight squad which grew with experience while every year NSW threw another bunch of wide-eyed lambs to the slaughter.

In 2018 a new generation clearly emerged, and NSW had a valid reason to wring the changes. Now it's time to stick with that group.

Nathan Cleary did what he could behind a pack that lost the battle. At 21, he's already won more series than 30-year-old Mitchell Pearce (one), and we need to lock him in.

I'd stick with Cody Walker too. He'll be keen to make amends and we've seen at club level he's the best in the competition right now at capitalising when his team is on the attack.

If we really need a rescue operation from Pearce or James Maloney, then keep Walker as the utility in place of Game 1 flop Jack Wighton, injecting him at his most dangerous against a tiring defence.

The only other changes required are organic - 2018 dynamo Tom Trbojevic to return from injury for Nic Cotric on the wing and reliable Matt Prior recalled for injured David Klemmer.

Meanwhile, someone needs to get Latrell Mitchell to snap out of it. A month ago he was the best player in the comp until he had a shocker filling in at five-eighth for the depleted Roosters, and he hasn't gotten over it. He's an absolute match-winner at his best.