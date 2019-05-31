DEBATE: Should the NRL include WA in State of Origin?

TOO QUICK: James Tedesco and Felise Kaufusi in Game 1 of the 2018 State of Origin series at the MCG in Melbourne.

TOO QUICK: James Tedesco and Felise Kaufusi in Game 1 of the 2018 State of Origin series at the MCG in Melbourne. JULIAN SMITH

Welcoming West best option

STATE of Origin - the series that stops the nation, has come around once again and while most Maroons or Blues supporters will get the chance to support their side in Brisbane or Sydney, it's the location of Game 2 that has raised some eyebrows this year.

The Australian Rugby League Commission said outsourcing one of the games in the series is nothing new, with Melbourne hosting its first leg almost 30 years ago in 1990, but this year will be the first time the east coast clash is held in Perth, Western Australia.

This may seem like a strange idea but Western Australia has been begging for some more involvement in rugby league and a double header last year when Melbourne and Canterbury faced off before New Zealand and South Sydney backed them up, a day that had 38,000 fans roll through the gates.

There has long been discussion over expanding the league or pulling a Sydney team to send out west but the best way to acclimatise the Aussie rules-obsessed Western Australians to the sport is to give them a taste of some of the best football in the world, State of Origin.

Moved to a Sunday to accommodate the time difference between the states, the western leg of the series this year will be a revolution in opening league up to the rest of Australia and creating a more inclusive feel to the game.

Adelaide will host a game next year and it is clear the ARLC have strong intentions to broaden the game.

Stick to what we know works

WE'VE been down this path before and we know the inevitable outcome. Promoting rugby league outside the game's traditional borders will only result in growing pains.

The expansion to Adelaide and Perth in the late '90s evaporated into thin air. Only Melbourne - a city of five million people - has managed to sustain a side.

State of Origin is the exception for rugby league, in that the spectacle does draw interest from the other side of the fence. But indulging those audiences with a live performance on the game's biggest stage is pointless unless follow-up investment is seriously a viable option - and I'm not convinced it is.

We are a unique country in that we try to sustain national competitions in four mainstream football codes - quite an effort in itself given our relatively small population.

Support for rugby league, in particular, is geographically contained and is a foreign language in the southern states that's not about to be deciphered any time soon.

The best and most efficient thing rugby league can do is look in its own backyard to grow and promote the game and strengthen the bonds it already has with the people of NSW, Queensland and the ACT.

The NRL is moving in the right direction by sending more matches to country venues. They should do likewise with an Origin match at a city such as Newcastle, Canberra or Townsville and boost regional tourism in the process.