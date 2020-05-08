DEBATE: Will the return of football help the NRL get it right?

Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Munich controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena in February. The Bundesliga is preparing for a May 15 return. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

FOOTBALL WILL HELP GUIDE AN NRL RETURN

Mitchell Keenan

WHILE the NRL inches closer and closer to a return, a number of football competitions are ripe and ready.

The South Korean K-League will be the first professional team competition (barring the Belarusian Premier League) to get back to business tonight as the Bundesliga (German football) prepares for a May 15 return, but what does that have to do with the NRL?

I think it will have everything to do with the May 28 return for rugby league.

The NRL has been working tirelessly on a plan to return and how best to keep the game in a bubble away from COVID-19, but it's all theoretical at this stage.

That's where the next two weeks of football will come in handy.

Korea and Germany were much harder hit by coronavirus but the fact that they are still going ahead with competitions means there has been some serious planning going on behind the scenes and the NRL need to pay close attention to see what they can do to follow suit, and possibly even what they could do better (but let's be honest, the NRL is a shambles).

We are fortunate that we have been able to contain the pandemic so well in Australia, but I think the most challenging hurdle is keeping the players from the mindless antics they just can't seem to stay away from at bay.

Footballers can be difficult, but clubs seem to manage them much more efficiently so perhaps that could be the best bit of advice for them.

But whatever happens, I'm just keen for live sport again.

IT'S NOT TIME TO LET DOWN VIRUS GUARD

Tim Howard

NO-ONE wants to see top line sport back on our screens at least, if not playing on fields around the country, than me, but not at the expense of the hard-won health of the nation.

It has not been a miracle Australia has so far dodged the COVID-19 bullet which has caused mayhem in most of the rest of the world.

Like countries that have had most success limiting the spread of the disease it's been sacrifice and discipline that has got us the results.

The low infection rate has put pressure on governments and administrators to relax restrictions to get things "back to normal".

To me that's a fuzzy concept that sounds good without telling us much.

In Korea and Germany their national football competitions will begin playing again soon.

While I say "good for them" it's not something we should blindly copy.

Bundesliga bosses didn't say, "look what's happening in Australia, let's start playing football again."

In Australia we've just seen a sudden outbreak of COVID-19 at a Melbourne abattoir.

The number of cases from that cluster reached 62, yesterday, the state's largest.

And just at a time when people thought it was getting under control.

To me that means the virus is still out there, waiting for us to make a mistake. Letting down our guard is just that.