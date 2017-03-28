Debating brings schools together

ErinAmy Smekel from Emmanuel Anglican College, Georgina Campbell from Clarence Valley Anglican School, Alexandra Hawes from Saint Columba Anglican School and Helena Morgan from Lindesfarne Anglican Grammar School at the debating competition at CVAS.

ALL sides of the argument were considered when four schools from Northern NSW gathered at Clarence Valley Anglican School to debate their way to the top.

With four levels of competition, junior, middle, senior and opens, CVAS battled through the second round of the HICES Debating Competition against Emmanuel Anglican College, Saint Columba Anglican School and Lindesfarne Anglican Grammar School.

CVAS debating coordinator Natalie Jenkins said this was the first time the state-wide competition had come to the area.

"Debating is such a fantastic skill for a range of reasons, you can apply it to so many things,” Ms Jenkins said.

"It builds critical thinking, which is what we want in all of our students, it goes across the board, it applies to most subjects and life skills.

"That why it is means so much to us to get so many keen students into debating because critical thinking is what we, as teachers, desire in our students.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

CVAS was hosting round one and two of the competition on Friday.

"Saint Columba is hosting (round three), so all of the four schools will travel away and the winners will move down and take on the other winners of other conference areas and the state finals will happen in Sydney,” Ms Jenkins said.

In the lead up to the debating conference, Ms Jenkins said they had a lot of students interested in competing.

"The response we got was overwhelming, we got 20 nominations for each division,” she said.

"The students are just thriving, they are really enjoying being able to use language and reasoning and articulate themselves.”

CVAS principal Martin Oates said the debating competition was great for students.

"Debating is becoming a thing of the past, there is arguing, but organised debating and structured argument is a skill that I think students lack, and it's a great chance for us to teach them the proper way to take on an argument,” he said.

"I think there is a lot to be said about this inter-school debating.”