DEBATING: Paris states her case

Paris Brailsford, 15 is taking care of all of the arguments as she heads to the NSW Junior Debating competition. Adam Hourigan

ONE mention of the word rebuttal, and Paris Brailsford's eyes light up.

The Year 9 Maclean High school student will represent the North Coast at the state junior debating titles, and said she has a simple method for success.

"I take the strongest arguments from both sides and put them against each other," she said.

"Then I'll break them both down and destroy everything they've said."

She wasn't always this confident. Sitting in the silent fourth speakers chair when beginning debating in Year 7, she moved around to find her spot before settling on the third and final speaker.

"Once I did it I just felt like I was home," she laughed.

She found a combination with Maclean High's "great team", winning through to the regional semi-finals, which were held at a specialist debating camp.

The school won their semi-final, arguing that swimming lessons should be compulsory - something the avid surf lifesaver believes in, before losing the regional final to Toormina High School.

The regional side was picked from the debaters competing, and Maclean High debating coordinator Melissa O'Neill said Paris shone through early on.

"Pretty much every teacher in the place had her pegged very early on," she said.

"They'd all come up and say 'That's your third speaker from Maclean? She's amazing'."

Ms O'Neill said that what made Paris stand out from other debaters was her approach to her craft.

"She really listens to what everyone is saying, and then applies it.. and from every debate she does she always learns something more," she said.

Ms O'Neill said that Paris now mentors the year 7/8 side, sitting in on their debates taking notes.

Paris said that the challenge would greater at state level, with the standard much higher.

"Also, people in the team debate differently so you see how they want things done and incorporate it," she said.

"We've already decided that there's no real need for me to do a summary.

"Once I get through the rebuttals there's not much time left."