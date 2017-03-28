Debbie doesn't do Northern Rivers but wet days ahead

A forecast of how Cycle Debbie will track once it makes landfall.

AS NORTH Queensland bunkers down in preparation for Cycle Debbie, we checked in to see how the Northern Rivers would be affected in the aftermath.

While there is no way the Northern Rivers will experience the 200+km wind gusts the cyclone is currently hammering towns like Bowen with, we can expect some wet days.

Rains aren't expected to hit the area until tomorrow with a 20% chance of rain.

On Thursday the rain is expected to come with a 95% chance of rain.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Winds will be north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h becoming northerly 15 to 20 km/h during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 20 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

On Friday it will be cloudy with a 90% chance of showers.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning.

Winds will be southeast to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending southerly 25 to 40 km/h during the morning.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 18 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.

This pattern is caused by a fairly weak pressure pattern that should then remain over the region until another trough, along with an associated cold front, sweeps across the state during Thursday and Friday.

This system will then move away to the east on the weekend.