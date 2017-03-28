31°
News

Debbie doesn't do Northern Rivers but wet days ahead

Samantha Elley
| 28th Mar 2017 6:45 AM
A forecast of how Cycle Debbie will track once it makes landfall.
A forecast of how Cycle Debbie will track once it makes landfall. Courtesy ABC News

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS NORTH Queensland bunkers down in preparation for Cycle Debbie, we checked in to see how the Northern Rivers would be affected in the aftermath.

While there is no way the Northern Rivers will experience the 200+km wind gusts the cyclone is currently hammering towns like Bowen with, we can expect some wet days.

Rains aren't expected to hit the area until tomorrow with a 20% chance of rain.

On Thursday the rain is expected to come with a 95% chance of rain.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Winds will be north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h becoming northerly 15 to 20 km/h during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 20 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

On Friday it will be cloudy with a 90% chance of showers.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning.

Winds will be southeast to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending southerly 25 to 40 km/h during the morning.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 18 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.

This pattern is caused by a fairly weak pressure pattern that should then remain over the region until another trough, along with an associated cold front, sweeps across the state during Thursday and Friday.

This system will then move away to the east on the weekend.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cyclone debbie northern rivers northern rivers weather wet days

Women have key role breaking DV cycle: magistrate

Women have key role breaking DV cycle: magistrate

A woman found guilty of glassing her partner has been told she must turn her life around because she will be a role model for her community.

Wily veteran sheds a tear on Premiership victory

START OF A NEW ERA: Brothers' Premier League side after taking out the premiership title defeating Harwood in the grand final at Ellem Oval.

Grand final win a special moment for lion-hearted veteran.

Debbie doesn't do Northern Rivers but wet days ahead

A forecast of how Cycle Debbie will track once it makes landfall.

We checked in to see how Northern Rivers to be affected in aftermath

Step-father placed on two-year bond

court

Vioent abuse leads to sentence in local court.

Local Partners

TREE COLUMN: Trees trace history

It's important to provdie for our tree future, while being aware of the past

VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news

WOMEN RECOGNISED: CWA Maclean branch and guests celebrate International Women's Day

All that's going on in our Valley

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

IN THEIR competition to get rained on the most today, TV reporters are battling fierce winds - and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Hearts were broken during Sunday's Married at First Sight episode.

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

Controlling groom flips on wife

Nadia panics about Anthony’s backflip on Married At First Sight.

MAFS’ Anthony has backflipped, and his wife is about to crack.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 $379,000

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

Prime Main Street Shop and Large Residence For Sale

241 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Maclean’s popularity is soaring and there is an opportunity now for someone wishing to acquire a rare main street commercial property, with a 2 storey, 3 bedroom...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as “Secret Hollow” offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Peaceful Living Among the Trees

76 Stockyard Creek Road, Copmanhurst 2460

House 4 2 4 $369,000

76 Stockyard Creek Road is a gorgeous offering nestled just outside of the picturesque village of Copmanhurst. Our owners are relocating and are proud to present...

SOLD BY LEE JOHNS

2/22 Heron court, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $315,000

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk from the local shopping and medical centres, this immaculately presented lowset duplex is one that is sure to tick all...

Neat, Sweet and Complete

1/4 Toona Place, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $325,000

This modern brick and tile home conveniently located and low in maintenance making it the perfect retirement or investment property. The interior has been air...

Super Convenient

32 Gumnut Road, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $350,000

This brick and tile torrens title freestanding home has been lovingly maintained in very good condition and is ideally located, low in maintenance and packed with...

Premium Property Premium Location

2 Queen Lane, Iluka 2466

House 4 3 2 Auction

Situated on Iluka bay this immaculately kept home offers forest framed water views across the bay and Clarence River. A convenient, short walk to cafes, shops and...

Lot 84 - 791.7 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 84 Aberdeen Place, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 84 - 791.7 m2. Great block in the cul ... $149,000

Agents Comment: Lot 84 - 791.7 m2. Great block in the cul de sac, good size near 800 m2 and has that desired Northern rear aspect. The shape is appealing for those...

Easy Living With River Views

1 Merton Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 Under...

This special property is located on the hill with commanding views across a picturesque conservation area to the beautiful Clarence River in the background. The...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Projects drive market growth in Clarence Valley

IN DEMAND: Yamba emerged as a top performer in houses and units in the latest real estate figures.

Influx of jobs to region bodes well for real estate

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!