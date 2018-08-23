Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Deborah Hutton’s distress at partner’s ‘plot’

by Mark Morri
23rd Aug 2018 7:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TV presenter Deborah Hutton is "shocked and devastated" by the charging of her former partner but is "safe" and working with police.

The Daily Telegraph revealed yesterday that the glamorous media personality and former model's ex-partner Robert Dulhunty had been charged with attempting to allegedly stalk and intimidate her. A statement on her Balance by Deborah Hutton website confirmed the report and revealed her distress.

Dulhunty is accused of faking a break-in at Hutton's Bronte home in an attempt to scare her so she would let the 49-year-old stay at the home for protection rather than kicking him out. A bag was left at the scene with condoms and bindings, which Dulhunty said the intruder left behind.

RELATED: HUTTON 'INTIMIDATED' BY PARTNER

Rob Delhunty and Deborah Hutton, of Bronte, (host of Foxtel's Stage & Screen)
Rob Delhunty and Deborah Hutton, of Bronte, (host of Foxtel's Stage & Screen)

Police began to investigate the possibility Hutton was the target of a celebrity stalker but alleged they discovered the bag and items inside it were purchased by Dulhunty.

"Deborah is surrounded by friends and family,'' the statement said. "We believe every woman, man and child has a right to feel safe in their ­relationships and in their own home - a celebrity should be no different.

"We also acknowledge that it takes courage and resilience beyond measure to recognise and remove yourself from toxic situations.''

Dulhunty was granted bail at Waverley Local Court but ordered to stay away from Hutton.

 

Rob Dalhunty and Deborah Hutton in 2017.
Rob Dalhunty and Deborah Hutton in 2017.

 

deborah hutton intimidation robert dulhunty stalking

Top Stories

    If it walks like a racist, talks like a racist...

    premium_icon If it walks like a racist, talks like a racist...

    Opinion The loud reaction and defensiveness that discharges from Australia whenever the country is called out on racism is telling enough

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather BOM explains what to expect from approaching weather system

    'I cannot condone constant rotation of PMs': Kevin Hogan

    'I cannot condone constant rotation of PMs': Kevin Hogan

    News "I have made this decision because my community is fed up"

    Clarence Valley Fire update

    Clarence Valley Fire update

    Environment Find out the latest news on fires across the Clarence Valley

    • 23rd Aug 2018 8:12 AM

    Local Partners