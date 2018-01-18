Debra the Zebra money maker of a new stripe

ROCKING ON: Sally Williams, from CRANES, Men's Shed member Frank Heppell and Jennifer Smith, clinical nurse specialist with Clarence Palliative Care Service, with Debra the Zebra and a photo of Spiro Notaras, framed in the same wood used to make the toy.

GRAFTON Men's Shed has saddled up its newest creation, Debra the Zebra, for a fundraising run in aid of palliative care.

The rocking zebra, patterned on the $10,000 beast given to Prince George for his first Christmas in 2014, is the work of the Men's Shed "horseketeers” Greg Ryan, Ed Chapman, Bruce Sherwood and Dennis Nichol.

They completed her in time to commemorate the second anniversary of the death of one of the Men's Shed's greatest supporters, Spiro Notaras.

Although he died two years ago, Mr Notaras's legacy lives on in Debra the Zebra.

The wood for Debra and seven other rocking horses was sourced from a giant silky oak felled in Carl Cooksley's backyard in central Grafton in late 2013.

Mr Notaras, who already had close links with the men's group, was on hand for the felling of the tree and agreed to to mill the wood and kiln dry it so it could be used more quickly.

A photo of him measuring the volume of the tree by wrapping his arms around it was framed in its wood and was unveiled last week.

The prospect of raising money from either raffling or auctioning off Debra has excited community health workers.

The clinical nurse specialist with Clarence Palliative Care Service, Jennifer Smith, said the money would go towards the purchase of equipment so more people could spend their final days in their homes.

"Most of the equipment bought comes from donations,” Ms Smith said. "Some positions, like mine, are funded, but we need donations to purchase most of the equipment.”

Ms Smith said the palliative care service had struck a deal with community services provider CRANES to quarantine the money raised to ensure every dollar raised was spent on palliative care furniture.

CRANES representative Sally Williams said it was important the money was not placed in a general fund.

"We need to keep it separate so it's not whittled away by other expenses,” she said.

The Men's Shed has decided to auction Debra online through eBay.

"We've decided to put her on eBay with a decent sort of reserve,” Men's Shed member Bruce Carle said.

"The Middletons paid around $10,000 for George's rocking zebra,” he said. "We won't be trying to match that.

"But we've put a good amount on it, because it's definitely got some unique features with its design.

"It's designed to look like a real zebra and it includes features like the time capsule inside.”