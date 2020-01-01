DECADE DASHERS: Clarence runners tackle 2020 head on

Henry Sheehan was one of many Parkrunners to complete 100 5km runs at Grafton Parkrun at Barnier Park, Junction Hill in 2019.

PARKRUN :Clarence Valley Parkrunners started the New Year right today with a special midweek edition of the weekend running club.

A total of 139 runners across Yamba and Grafton dusted off the cobwebs from New Year’s Eve and threw themselves into the 5km dash at 7am, demonstrating the love of health and fitness within the community.

While the teenagers have been leading the times across the Clarence in recent weeks, it was the 30 to 50 year-olds leading the charge yesterday with Jacob Mugavin (20.07, 30-34yo) and Josh Keys (18.55, 40-44yo) finishing first at the Grafton and Yamba events.

John Shaw (20.55, 30-34yo), David Harrison (19.43, 30-34yo) and Justin Beard (20.07, 30-34) were also among the leaders before youngsters Addinson Houslip (20.24 new PB, 10yo) and Lachlan Wilcox (21.09, 11-14yo) bucked the trend with some lightning fast times.

Grafton Parkrun organisers were pleased to have such a healthy turnout to the first event of the year.

“Great to have 66 Parkrunners join us on our very first Parkrun for 2020,” Grafton Parkrun’s spokesman said.

Competitors often come from far and wide and yesterday they even had runners from right around the world.

“Well done to everyone for shaking off the late night and starting the year with a bang. We had visitors from Canberra, Sydney and England,” the spokesman said.

“Huge congratulations to the eight people who managed a PB today. Also a special well done to Jo Bailey who reached her 100 Parkrun milestone and doubled up as our tail walker.”

Volunteers play a huge part in keeping the weekly Parkrun events free and the spokesman gave praise to the selfless team that continue to help the event grow.

“Thanks so much to our volunteers. Please remember to put your name down to volunteer every so often to help keep Parkrun going and free for all,” the spokesman said.

Along with a number of personal bests, Parkrunners notched up a wide range of milestones including 50 run, 100 run and even 200 run totals in 2019.

To add to the inspiration, Grafton Parkrun organisers were on hand with a board for participants to project their goals for the new year and many of the aspirations revolved around milestones and new personal best times.

The first run of 2020 marked run number 218 for Grafton and a whopping 241 for Yamba and as numbers continue to rise, the Saturday morning event is becoming a staple for more competitors every weekend.

Grafton and Yamba Parkruns are always looking for more participants and volunteers to join in on the fun at Barnier Park or along the Clarence River at Yamba.

For more information on how to get involved in Parkruns around the Clarence, head to parkrun.com.au.