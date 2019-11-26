A decade loving life, linking with the community

Loving Life host of Total Country, Peter Johnston was meeting the community at Grafton Shoppingworld on Saturday.

Loving Life host of Total Country, Peter Johnston was meeting the community at Grafton Shoppingworld on Saturday. Kathryn Lewis

LOVING LIFE radio host Peter Johnston recalls broadcasting through the morning when Grafton was in flood, now he wants the chance to be there for his community through bushfires that ravage the region.

The community radio station has called on the Clarence Valley to support them throughout Linked Hearts week so the station can get a new transmitter to increase their coverage.

Mr Johnston said Linked Hearts Week was an opportunity for the radio station to spread the word.

Mr Johnston and fellow volunteers spent Friday and Saturday last week meeting the community at Grafton Shoppingworld.

"A lot of people like the station and there are a few that don't even know it exists, but the idea is to tell them," he said.

"We link with the community because we are a community radio station. We seek their support to help us function and that's what the idea of this today at Shopping world is to."

The Loving Life FM team meeting and greeting the community at Grafton Shoppingworld on Saturday. Kathryn Lewis

The Total Country music host has been heading up the program for three years, with ten years behind him volunteering at the station.

"You meet so many nice people. I take requests and so forth on my program and you get to talk to people on my program and you get to talk to people on the phone off-air and you get to build up relationship and friendships," he said.

"The more you do that the more you realise this is a big part of their life, they look forward to your country music program of a Monday night. I don't want to let them down."

Catch Mr Johnston on air Monday nights from 7-10pm, Loving Life FM 103.1.