Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Deceptively' powerful surf to hit Northern Rivers beaches

Surf Life Saving NSW has issued a dangerous surf warning for much of the NSW coast for Saturday.
Surf Life Saving NSW has issued a dangerous surf warning for much of the NSW coast for Saturday. Surf Life Saving NSW
Hamish Broome
by

HAZARDOUS surf conditions are expected along the Far North Coast coast tomorrow with rock fishers, boaters and inexperienced surfers being warned to exercise caution.

The swell is forecast in the 2-3m range, however it will boast a powerful long-period interval of around 15 seconds.

Combined with an incoming tide this morning, such conditions could produce "deceptively powerful" intermittent waves which could be particularly hazardous for rock fishing, according to Surf Life Saving NSW.

"If you are not an experienced surfer or you're planning on rock fishing you need to be vigilant," NSW Lifesaving manager Matt du Plessis said.

"While the swell is not especially large, the long-period will mean occasional waves coming through that could definitely pack a punch."

Rock fishing is particularly dangerous in such conditions because of the break between sets giving the impression of calmer conditions than is the case.

Seven people have died in NSW during 2017 while rock fishing or doing other activities on rock platforms such as taking photos.

"Some simple ways to stay safe include checking the latest tide and weather forecasts, know your limitations, wear a life jacket and always let others know your plans," Mr du Plessis said.

Safety tips during hazardous surf conditions:　

Avoid rock fishing and water activities on exposed beaches or rock-shelves

Only swim at patrolled beaches, between the red and yellow flags.

See www.beachsafe.org.au for patrolled locations/times　 　　　　　　　　

Check the official Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecast before undertaking rock fishing and water activities　　

Boaties should seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW and always wear a lifejacket　

If witnessing an in-water emergency dial 000 - Police　

Topics:  beaches dangerous surf hazardous conditions northern rivers weather warning

Lismore Northern Star
Former Matilda's healthy approach to management success

Former Matilda's healthy approach to management success

THE Jetts Fitness Senior Sportsperson of the Year will take home a 12-month gym membership at tonight's Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

Pilley punching out the km's for our kids

Morgan Pilley tackling one of the most gruelling mountain bike races in the world, the Sellaronda Hero through The Dolomites in Italy.

Annual 24 Hour Ride for Youth takes over crit track.

VIDEO: Truck crash 'sauce' of frustration for motorists

A truck carrying tomato sauce jackknifed on the Pacific Highway on the outskirts of South Grafton on Friday, 10th November, 2017.

Truck driver walks away uninjured from crash on south of Grafton

$3m for Northern Rivers drug rehabs a 'huge win'

Experts hope a forum into crystal methamphetamine use in Tweed will help to tackle the issue.

A SUITE of drug and alcohol rehab clinics will tackle addiction.

Local Partners