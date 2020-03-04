Decision casts shadow over final match of the regular season

AFTER a season plagued by washouts, the cancellation of a final match of the regular season was a bitter pill to swallow for some in the Lower Clarence cricketing community.

Early on Saturday morning the Lower Clarence Cricket Association announced via Facebook the match between Yamba and Iluka had been cancelled because of the state of Yamba Oval.

The decision meant Yamba lost its last chance to leapfrog opponents Iluka into third place on the ladder.

The announcement was met with dismay by some, who took to social media to vent their frustrations and by Saturday evening there were a number of posts questioning why the match could not have been moved.

By Sunday a number of those posts had been removed.

LCCA president Jon McEwan said the final decision had rested with the umpire who decided the match should be abandoned.

McEwan said given his position as a player in the Iluka side, he removed himself from the decision making process.

While the pitch was playable, McEwan said more than a quarter of the field was rain affected and either covered in puddles or sodden.

“It might be only a little bit of rain but when a little bit of rain comes now it just sits there and can’t go anywhere,” he said. “We are at the mercy of weather conditions.”

No game was played on Yamba Oval and the only two Lower Clarence fields capable of hosting matches – Barry Watts Oval and Wherrett Park in Maclean – were both in use.

With regards to the Facebook furore, McEwan said it was not the first time it had happened and if someone’s posts were reported they would be looked at.

“We have a policy there. If that has been breached it will be dealt with,” he said.

Yamba Cricket Club president Morgan Coxell has been contacted for comment.