Decision made on showground toilet

A worker looks up at fallen power lines and debris near the Maclean Showground after a storm ripped them down. Adam Hourigan

WITH no disabled toilets at the Maclean Showground, the damaged toilet block before council became a hot topic at the Clarence Valley council meeting.

The council had originally voted to demolish the toilet block and replace it with a pre-fabricated, but they have no decided on further advice form the insurer, that the block will be repaired instead.

The toilet block was damaged in a freak storm in January along with many other buildings at the showground.

Cr Karen Toms, who is a part of the Clarence Valley Access Committee, requested that council officers investigate whether at least one accessible toilet could be included in the toilet block when it is rebuilt.

"Is there a way we could have seven toilets instead of eight and have at least one toilet that can be used by people with a disability,” she asked.

Works and civil director Troy Anderson said the insurer had given them to options - one to demolish the toilet block and replace it with a pre-fabricated design, and another to repair the existing toilet block.

Mr Anderson wasn't able to say if the insurance money would cover the accessible toilet.

"It would require design and costing associated and may or may not be covered by insurance costs,” he said.

Councillors Peter Ellem, Richie Williamson, Jason Kingsley, Arthur Lysaught, Jim Simmons and Cr Toms voted to investigate modifying at least one of the toilets in the block into an accessible toilet, spend no more than the insurance money on repairing the facility and bring the existing block up to code.

If an accessible toilet being added ill cost more, the matter will be brought before council again.