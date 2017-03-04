Decision on GM secret, but Greensill stays in charge

Clarence Valley Council senior staff Des Schroder, left and Troy Anderson prepare for yesterday's extraordinary meeting. Both of them declared an interest in the meeting and left the room for the confidential session.

CLARENCE Valley Council has kept its decision on the contract of general manager Scott Greensill under wraps.

But after the meeting the mayor, Jim Simmons, said Mr Greensill remains the council's general manager.

The eight councillors - Cr Arthur Lysaugt sent in an apology - voted unanimously to keep the decision from the extraordinary meeting, called to discuss the general manager's contract, confidential.

An industrial officer from The Association of Local Government NSW, Ross Nassif, attended the meeting to provide advice to the councillors.

The meeting began at 11am and quickly resolved to go into a confidential session.

Four of the council's senior staff, Ashley Lindsay, Des Schroder, Troy Anderson and Kristian Enevoldson, declared an interest in the matter and left the meeting room for the confidential session.

There was no sign of Mr Greensill at the council chambers. He would not have been permitted to take part in the meeting.

Councillors debated for about 90 minutes, before returning to open council, where it voted to keep the resolution from the debate confidential.

In most cases the council makes resolutions from confidential sessions public, but in this instance a section in the Local Government Act allows the resolution to stay confidential, because it contains "information on personnel matters concerning individuals (other than councillors)”.

After the meeting Mayor Simmons confirmed MrGreensill had been off work on sick leave this week.

"The general manager, Scott, presented me with a medical certificate which indicated he needed to be off work on sick leave for two weeks,” Cr Simmons said.

Cr Simmons said MrGreensill was expected back at work on March 13, "at this stage”.

"I'm not sure if he will go on sick leave further than that,” Cr Simmons said.

Asked about rumours Mr Greensill had cleared out his office, Cr Simmons did not reply directly.

"So far as I'm concerned Scott is still the general manager of the council,” he said. "He's simply on sick leave.”

Cr Simmons said he appointed the council's director corporate, Ashley Lindsay, as acting general manager until March 13 or longer, if needed.

Mr Greensill's contract has been the subject of discussion in public and behind closed doors at council meetings for the past two weeks.

At the February 21 ordinary meeting councillors debated the general manager's performance review in a confidential session.

The following week councillors called this extraordinary meeting about the general manager's contract.

Sources inside the council confirm there is intense speculation among council employees about the future of the general manager.

There has also been a social media post claiming the general manager's office has been cleared out.

The Daily Examiner contacted Mr Greensill for a comment, but he has not replied.