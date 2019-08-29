Decision on razor wire at South Grafton delayed

RAZOR wire at the super depot has come under the spotlight again, leading to one councillor labelling it "over-kill”.

Councillor Karen Toms succeeded in postponing a major budget variation which would have resulted in the construction of a second fence at the Clarence Valley Council super depot - until after councillors had inspected the site.

The original proposal was to remove razor wire from a shared fence-line between the super-depot and South Grafton High which would be then put on top of a newly erected fence constructed inside the depot, parallel to the first.

The $37,400 measure was too much for Cr Toms who questioned the need for razor wire at all and urged her fellow councillors to "actually have a look at what we are proposing before we spend $37,400 on a second fence inside our own property.”

"When I had a look at this I just thought it was absolutely ridiculous that we are going to build another fence just on the inside of the existing one,” she said.

"I would be quite happy just to remove the razor wire.”

General manager Ashley Lindsay explained they had been in discussions with the Department of Education who said they had a policy not to have razor wire on school fencing and they were happy with the proposal.

Cr Jason Kingsley said he too had inspected the site and was supportive of the site visit, saying he was "quite happy to take the recommendations from staff”.

"The razor wire and the need for the fence is to protect $10 million worth of council assets.”

"(It is) to stop people entering the depot and stealing or vandalising councils assets which could cost more than $37,000 if we are not protecting our assets.”

However Cr Toms was unmoved - "I am all for protecting $10 million worth of assets but from what I could see we are protecting a car park.”

"It's not a jail on the other side it's a school with children. We don't need a double fence, I think it is overkill.”