Decision puts cheaper air fares at risk

GRAFTON Regional Airport users may miss out on cheaper fares because Clarence Valley Council cannot afford to drop its $7 a passenger landing fee.

At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted against accepting a request from Rex Airlines to drop the landing fee as part of its Community Fare initiative that would provide passengers with access to $109 each way fares to and from Sydney.

The council operates the airport at an annual loss of about $300,000. The amount of landing fees collected in 2016/17 was $120,515.