Gunners’ big top-four blow, Reds’ narrow escape

WEST HAM 1-0 ARSENAL

Declan Rice's first West Ham goal secured a 1-0 win over Arsenal in a capital city derby clash at the London Stadium.

The victory in Saturday's early kick-off saw the Hammers move up to eighth in the Premier League table, on 31 points, ahead of the bulk of the weekend's fixtures.

Teenage midfielder Rice gave himself an early present for his 20th birthday on Monday by scoring the only goal of the game three minutes into the second half.

Samir Nasri bagged the assist against his old club as Rice made no mistake with the finish.

BRIGHTON 0-1 LIVERPOOL

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his side's maturity as Premier League contenders after breaking down an obdurate Brighton thanks to Mohamed Salah's 50th-minute penalty in a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Klopp's men had lost their last two games in very contrasting fashion as Manchester City inflicted Liverpool's only Premier League defeat of the campaign nine days ago before a much-changed side lost in the FA Cup to Wolves.

Mohamed Salah’s penalty proved to be the winner for Liverpool.

LEICESTER 1-2 SOUTHAMPTON

At the other end of the table, 10-man Southampton moved a point clear of the bottom three with a 2-1 win away to Leicester.

James Ward-Prowse's penalty, awarded after Nampalys Mendy fouled Shane Long, gave the Saints an 11th-minute lead.

Southampton doubled their lead just before half-time when Long pounced on a mistake by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Foxes scored a second-half goal through Wilfried Ndidi but it wasn't enough and defeat saw Leicester booed by their own fans come full-time.

Southampton duo James Ward-Prowse and Shane Long popped up with the goals.

CRYSTAL PALACE 1-2 WATFORD

Tom Cleverley completed Watford's comeback against Crystal Palace, volleying in the goal that clinched a 2-1 victory in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Palace took the lead through Craig Cathcart's own-goal in the 38th minute, but the Watford defender made amends when he scored from Jose Holebas' corner in the 67th.

Cleverley had not long been on the pitch when he netted his first goal in more than a year in the 74th minute at Selhurst Park.

Craig Cathcart made amends for his first-half blunder.

BURNLEY 2-1 FULHAM

Burnley profited from two Fulham own-goals in quick succession as it came from behind to win 2-1 at Turf Moor despite not registering a shot on target.

Andre Schurrle's wonderful early strike was cancelled out in the 20th minute when Jeff Hendrick's effort went in off Joe Bryan.

Three minutes later, Denis Odoi inadvertently beat Sergio Rico, heading in after Hendrick crossed.

Calum Chambers headed against the Burnley bar soon after and Fulham substitute Luciano Vietto was denied after the break by James Tarkowski and Tom Heaton.

Burnley didn't register a shot on goal, but still managed to score two goals.

Schurrle’s peach opened the scoring for the Cottagers.

CHELSEA 2-1 NEWCASTLE

Chelsea cemented their grip on fourth place in the Premier League as Willian's sublime strike sealed a 2-1 win over struggling Newcastle on Saturday.

Maurizio Sarri's side took the lead through Pedro's early goal, but Ciaran Clark snatched a shock equaliser before half-time.

With Chelsea fans beginning to lose patience at their team's latest spluttering home display, Willian lifted the mood in the nick of time with his superb second-half curler.