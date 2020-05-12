Decorated Ray: The history of one of Grafton’s best on the green

Ray Lickiss with his 48 trophy medals after an illustrious career on the greens.

BOWLS :You know you have a good interview coming up when your sportsman brings out a swag of 48 trophy badges to show you.

That’s what happened when I interviewed Ray Lickiss and that is where the story started.

Ray has always used Henselite bowls, starting with size 5 and over time going back to size 4. Originally there was only one weight for bowls being the standard, but as time went on there was the option of extra heavy. These days the bowls are narrower but I have not really played with them.

In the ’60s the mat was four-foot long and you could stand on any of the corners to change your shot, these days the mat’s length has been reduced. When I first asked if I could play bowls I was given a book on etiquette and was told to read it, you had to be coached and buy your creams and had to be passed to play.

I have been actively involved on the bowls committee for over 20 years and have been involved in running various competitions and have been a selector.

AG: What sports have you played?

RL: I played for the All Blacks Grafton Rugby League Club, Army Club and United for about 10 years, starting when I was about 16. I was a pitcher for the Army baseball club and played cricket for years with Westlawn, I was a fast bowler with an inswing, I was lucky enough to collect 5 for 10 in one match.

AG: What year did you start playing lawn bowls?

RL: I started in 1961 and joined Grafton Services Club. They only had one green in those days.

AG: When did you win your first singles title?

RL: I won the club minor singles in 1966, I went on to the club open singles in 1976, 1986, 1987 and 1990.

After winning the open singles in 1976 I was so pleased with myself I threw my hat into the air and it took it about ten minutes to come down.

AG: How many club pairs, triples and fours have you played in when your team won?

RL: Not sure Al, but there are club badges there for wins in 1977, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1992, 1993, 2007, 2011 and 2005.

AG: How many district wins have your teams had?

RL: I reckon five wins, 1987, 1988, 1992, and both the triples and fours in 2012. That year we went on to win the Zone Fours.

AG: How many years were you a member of a winning pennant team?

RL: In the ’60s there were two pennant grades, Red and Blue. I have red flags in 1961, 1977 and 1978. Blue flags in 1968, 1979, 1980, 1984 and 1985. I was also a member of our pennant team in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

AG: Tell me about bowls carnivals in early days?

RL: On the bank holiday weekend in August at Kemp St, we played in the Tooheys Triples. I can remember a group of Sydney bowlers used to fly up for the carnival in a sea plane, it landed on the Clarence River and tied up to the pontoon near the Crown Hotel. I can recall Keith Godbold’s team won the event five years in a row. Other player to play there over the years were Rob Perella, Rob Dobbins and Gil Steinhardt.

AG: Have you won many carnivals?

RL: I can remember we played in the John Kelly Carnival at Maclean with my son Tony as lead, Stuart Dawson second and I was skip. We won that carnival and two weeks later the same team won the Tooheys 1000 in Grafton.

AG: Who have you preferred to play with in pairs?

RL:Possibly an unfair question as I have played with several players and have enjoyed playing with them all. A few names that I can recall is Ken O’Meara, Garry Montgommery and Noel Ford.

AG: Have you played in the District Champions of Champions on the Clarence River?

RL: Yep. They were enjoyable days and games. One year I won the Grafton Singles and had to travel to Maclean to play off for the Champion Of Champions, there was a younger fellow had won Maclean clubs singles, to save taking both cars I picked him up on my way. In those days the event was called the “Col Chapman 500”. The prizemoney was $500 for the winner and $200 for the runner-up. This young fellow said what if I happen to play you in the final, we should go halves and take $350 each. We actually met in the final and I was fortunate to win that game and as agreed we both walked away with equal prize money.

AG: What has been you most memorable carnival win?

RL: We played in a zone triples final in Lismore once with myself lead, Ron Wilkin second and Sparrow Pilgrim skip. The headlines in The Daily Examiner on Monday said “Pilgrim wins Zone Triples.” Myself and Ron did not get a mention so we worked out that apparently “we did not help him win”

AG: Tell me about one of your best wins.

RL: I was playing in the open singles at Kemp St against Mal Gerrard and was losing 21 to 10. A lot of spectators left including Owen Wratten as the result was a foregone conclusion. I went to work the following day and Owen said what was the final score, I said 31 to 27, Owen said “you did well to get to 27”, I said “be buggered I got the 31”.

I can recall playing Sparrow Pilgrim in the singles championship, I used the tactic of playing short ends with the wind and long ends against the wind, poor Sparrow was bamboozled as each end had such a variation to the bowls swing and I got over him using that tactic. Another year playing the open singles final at Kemp St, Richard Baillie-Mace climber onto the roof and filmed the game. The video was stored in a safe place, but when we went to have a look at it the tape had been loaned out and taped over.

AG: Tell me another tactic you have used.

RL: It’s a good idea to vary the position of the mat but not the length of the game.

AG: What has been your biggest win?

RL: We used to say travelling to Zone was my wife’s holidays. I could name a dozen or so places we played at, one that I remember was at Armidale as it was so cold I had to send my wife shopping for a jumper. But winning a Zone title with your mates is a very satisfying win.

AG: What has been one of your funniest happenings on the green?

RL: I was playing against a fellow with one, his skip asked him to “change his hand” he replied “I can’t, I only have one arm”.

My lawn bowls days are behind me now. I still enjoy watching the game and having a chat, but apart from winning and losing there is another side to the game and that is comradeship. I have met so many people and made so many friends over the years it had made being involved in a sport like lawn bowls so important to me.