Dedicated Ghosts forward to bring up 150th first grade game

MILESTONE MAN: Grafton Ghosts forward Mitch Wicks will play his 150th first-grade game this weekend against the Woolgoolga Seahorses.

MILESTONE MAN: Grafton Ghosts forward Mitch Wicks will play his 150th first-grade game this weekend against the Woolgoolga Seahorses. Jarrard Potter

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts will be looking to celebrate a milestone match with a win when they take on the Woolgoolga Seahorses at Woolgoolga tomorrow when forward Mitch Wicks will celebrate his 150th first-grade game for the club.

Tomorrow's game will take him into fourth spot on the list of all-time caps for the Ghosts and what makes his feat even more special was that Wicks had two years out of the game, returning to rugby league this season.

"The last time I played was in 2016, and before that I had played first grade for about 10 years but I just had a couple of years off," he said.

"My body was getting a bit old and I had a couple of other things going on, but I missed playing. There were still a good bunch of blokes playing here so I wanted to come back and play with them while they were still here."

A Ghosts clubman through and through, Wicks said he could never imagine himself playing for any other club.

"I've been playing for the Ghosts my whole life, I wouldn't play for anyone else," he said.

Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks said the club needed players like Mitch to help lead the way.

"It's a massive accomplishment - 150 games might get thrown about a bit but that's probably seven or eight seasons for one club," he said.

"Mitch is a great fella, he is loyal to the club and he gives his all every time he plays. He is here 20 minutes early before training and he has deserved it.

"When you think about the history of the Ghosts and the years the club has been around, to have 150 games and in the top four of players for the club is massive. That's club legend status."

GAME DAY: The Grafton Ghosts take on the Woolgoolga Seahorses at Woolgoolga Sports Ground. Ladies League Tag kicks off at 11am.